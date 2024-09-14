Bobby Flay's Potato Salad Leaves Out A Classic Ingredient

When Bobby Flay exploded onto the culinary scene, he was most famous for his skills in Southwestern and Mexican flavors. However, as he became a household name through penning cookbooks, hosting television shows, and opening restaurants, it became clear that he was also pretty savvy in the barbecue realm. You can be sure that Flay knows how to put together an exciting potato salad (it's a classic side dish for barbecue and grilling, after all), but instead of modeling his creation off the creamy, mayonnaise-based recipes that are so popular in America, he prefers to go mayo-free.

Advertisement

Flay's German-style potato salad is flavored with a vinegar-based dressing, is served warm, and is so full of delicious ingredients that you won't miss the creamy mayonnaise. On his show, "Boy Meets Grill," Flay tosses hot new potatoes with chunks of cooked bacon, caramelized onions that are cooked in the bacon drippings (also known as liquid gold) and then deglazed with vinegar, lots of green onion, plenty of mustard, and olive oil. He mentions the importance of tossing everything together while the potatoes are still hot so that they absorb all that vinegar-y goodness better. The salad is intended to be served warm or at room temperature, unlike a mayonnaise-based salad that needs to be chilled before serving.

Advertisement