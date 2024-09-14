Bobby Flay's Potato Salad Leaves Out A Classic Ingredient
When Bobby Flay exploded onto the culinary scene, he was most famous for his skills in Southwestern and Mexican flavors. However, as he became a household name through penning cookbooks, hosting television shows, and opening restaurants, it became clear that he was also pretty savvy in the barbecue realm. You can be sure that Flay knows how to put together an exciting potato salad (it's a classic side dish for barbecue and grilling, after all), but instead of modeling his creation off the creamy, mayonnaise-based recipes that are so popular in America, he prefers to go mayo-free.
Flay's German-style potato salad is flavored with a vinegar-based dressing, is served warm, and is so full of delicious ingredients that you won't miss the creamy mayonnaise. On his show, "Boy Meets Grill," Flay tosses hot new potatoes with chunks of cooked bacon, caramelized onions that are cooked in the bacon drippings (also known as liquid gold) and then deglazed with vinegar, lots of green onion, plenty of mustard, and olive oil. He mentions the importance of tossing everything together while the potatoes are still hot so that they absorb all that vinegar-y goodness better. The salad is intended to be served warm or at room temperature, unlike a mayonnaise-based salad that needs to be chilled before serving.
Other mayo-free potato salads
It turns out that there are several potato salads around the world that come sans mayonnaise, so whether you're not a fan of the egg and oil-based condiment or you're just looking for something new, your choices are not limited. Where German-style potato salad is known for its use of vinegar and bacon drippings, French-style potato salad is dressed in a tangy vinaigrette and is often flavored with things like Dijon mustard, fresh soft herbs (like parsley, tarragon, and dill), crunchy cornichons, and shallots.
Greek patatosalata is as simple as it gets, yet is bursting with brightness. Warm, waxy potatoes are tossed with sliced onions, parsley, and a dressing made of lots of olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic. Another Mediterranean locale, Sicily, has its own version of mayo-free potato salad. It's dressed simply in an olive oil and lemon juice dressing, but combined with other ingredients like crisp green beans, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and olives. And, if you like things spicy, consider seeking out Sichuan style potato salad. Instead of potatoes that are cut in chunks or slices, this potato salad utilizes julienne-cut potatoes which are flavored with vinegar, plenty of punchy chili peppers, and nutty sesame oil for a flavor that is totally unique.