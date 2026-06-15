The Lay's Potato Chip Flavor You Can Just Leave On The Shelves

Lay's produces hundreds of flavors of potato chips across the globe. So many, in fact, that it would be difficult to try them all even if Lay's international flavors were easy to come by. Not long ago, a contributor to The Takeout ranked 22 Lay's potato chip flavors to see how some of the more popular varieties stacked up to each other. As in any ranking, there was a clear winner and one that flopped. The distinction for the latter was awarded to Lay's Wavy Original, which fell short for missing the mark on crunch.

It isn't that Lay's Wavy Original potato chips are horrible; just forgettable. The mediocre flavor was respectable enough for a plain chip, but what really dinged it in the rankings was the "puffed-up" texture. Instead of that crispy bite most people anticipate when eating a potato chip, this variety of Lay's ate more like a cheese puff. It was more aerated than one might expect and continually left unwelcome bits of the product stuck to our tester's teeth as they dove in for another nibble. With all the choices folks have when selecting a flavor of Lay's in a convenience or grocery store, this is one that's best to avoid unless you relish the idea of having pieces of potato chip annoyingly clinging to your chompers after they're gone.