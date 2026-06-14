Aretha Franklin's Go-To Hot Dog Order Always Came With 2 Toppings

While sudden and urgent hot dog cravings are totally understandable, in the same NPR interview, Jill Scott explained that she thinks Aretha Franklin's peculiar request wasn't really about her desire for frankfurters, and it taught her an important lesson. When Fresh Air host Tonya Mosley asked Scott what she learned from the experience, the singer responded, "You got to earn your stripes."

In other words, it's possible that for Franklin, respect meant being willing to bring her a hot dog at the drop of a hat (sorry, we had to). No matter what Franklin's motivations were for sending Scott on the culinary errand, what is clear is that her NYC-inspired hot dog order was totally on point. The zesty, pungent yellow mustard balances with the slightly sweet cooked onions for a hot dog fit for the Queen of Soul.

Franklin's relatively tame topping preferences probably won't ruffle too many feathers, but there is something far more controversial about this story. According to Scott, the legendary singer didn't even eat the hot dogs in question. We can forgive this offense because Franklin is an American treasure, but ordering this meal and not eating it is arguably an even bigger deal than putting ketchup on a hot dog.