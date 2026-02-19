The Southern Dessert That Aretha Franklin Loved

Aretha Franklin might have been widely known for her incredible vocal prowess and gospel-inspired style of singing, but she was also a skilled diva in the kitchen. One could say that the late "Queen of Soul" was a passionate home cook, as she had shared several recipes with the public. She might not have gotten a chance to star in her own cooking series, but she certainly got to show off her culinary skills through appearances on shows like "Emeril Live" and "The Martha Stewart Show." Of course, you can't talk about Franklin's cooking without mentioning her favorite dishes. Just like Martin Luther King Jr, who loved classic southern foods, Franklin was proud of her roots, so it's no surprise that her favorite was also a true-blue southern dish — peach cobbler.

This dessert, made of baked peach slices topped with a crumbly biscuit-like dough, is among the most popular in the U.S., and it's a hit in Colorado and Georgia in particular. So it seems Franklin's adoration for the dessert is well-grounded.

In the past, when she made a guest appearance on the Food Network's "Emeril Live," host Emeril Lagasse even prepared Franklin's go-to dessert for her. It was made special since the singer, who was born in Memphis, Tennessee, filmed the episode on her birthday. By the end of the segment, she received well-wishes from everyone on the set.