The Divisive Soul Food Aretha Franklin Adored

The late, great Aretha Franklin may have been the Queen of Soul, but was she also the queen of soul food? Well, it depends on who you ask, given that one of her favorite soul food dishes was the source of a fair bit of controversy. The "Respect" singer, who Rolling Stone named one of the greatest of all time, was a major fan of chitterlings.

Chitterlings, sometimes abbreviated to chitlins, are boiled or fried pork intestines, often served with hot sauce. They're a classic soul food dish, and can be made with cow intestines for those who don't eat pork. In an interview with Ebony magazine in the 1960s, Franklin said chitterlings were her favorite food, especially when served with "hot water cornbread and greens or ham."

However, in a 2008 interview with NPR, the singer declared her once-beloved dish "canceled." While some people think chitlins are gross and may be uncomfortable with the very idea of eating intestines, that's not why Franklin gave them up. In the NPR interview, she explained that making chitlins a part of her diet was impeding her weight loss goals and keeping her blood pressure too high.