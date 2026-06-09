José Andrés Opens Up About Anthony Bourdain's Passing: 'I'm Still Going Through It'
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The world lost a treasured culinary icon when Anthony Bourdain passed away in 2018, and although his many fans were shocked by his sudden departure, those who were close to him felt the loss more intensely. One of those people is acclaimed chef José Andrés, the master of the 60-second omelet. David Eng, who posts interviews with folks offering tidbits of advice about navigating life via "365 Lessons From Strangers," recently sat down to speak with Andrés about how Bourdain's death impacted him.
Before detailing how his friendship with Bourdain was a great gift, he said specifically of his sudden passing, "I'm still going through it" (via Instagram). Bourdain, who always followed the "Grandma Rule" when traveling, was more than just a casual acquaintance of Andrés'. One of the last episodes of "Parts Unknown" showcased their close relationship — the two chefs were filmed having a blast together as they explored the cuisine of Asturias, Spain.
What truly impressed Andrés about his longtime friend and mentor was how relatable he was. "Tony was easy to love," Andrés said in the exchange with Eng. "It's not a lot of people in the world that become the people and connect with people in the way Anthony connected."
José Andrés bonded with one of Bourdain's friends
Pointing to one bright spot that came after Anthony Bourdain's passing, José Andrés mentioned that he had become even closer to another longtime friend of the late chef. "The friendship with his best friend, Eric Ripert, got even stronger between Eric and me," Andrés said in his interview with David Eng (via Instagram). Ripert, chef and co-owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Le Bernardin, appeared on multiple episodes of "No Reservations" and was friends with Bourdain for over 20 years. Ripert and Andrés were working with Bourdain on an episode of "Parts Unknown" when the "Kitchen Confidential" author passed away in France.
Andrés also revealed in an interview with People that Bourdain was more than a friend — he was a tutor of sorts regarding how to tell an impactful story. "I had a good mentor. He was a poet," Andrés said. "He was a guy that understood the moment and was able to transform the moment into a phrase that we'll forever remember."
Bourdain will live on in the memories of those he influenced. For Andrés, his sudden, tragic passing serves as a reminder to live life to the fullest. "But there you realize that every minute counts, that every second counts," he said to Eng.