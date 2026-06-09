José Andrés Opens Up About Anthony Bourdain's Passing: 'I'm Still Going Through It'

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The world lost a treasured culinary icon when Anthony Bourdain passed away in 2018, and although his many fans were shocked by his sudden departure, those who were close to him felt the loss more intensely. One of those people is acclaimed chef José Andrés, the master of the 60-second omelet. David Eng, who posts interviews with folks offering tidbits of advice about navigating life via "365 Lessons From Strangers," recently sat down to speak with Andrés about how Bourdain's death impacted him.

Before detailing how his friendship with Bourdain was a great gift, he said specifically of his sudden passing, "I'm still going through it" (via Instagram). Bourdain, who always followed the "Grandma Rule" when traveling, was more than just a casual acquaintance of Andrés'. One of the last episodes of "Parts Unknown" showcased their close relationship — the two chefs were filmed having a blast together as they explored the cuisine of Asturias, Spain.

What truly impressed Andrés about his longtime friend and mentor was how relatable he was. "Tony was easy to love," Andrés said in the exchange with Eng. "It's not a lot of people in the world that become the people and connect with people in the way Anthony connected."