How To Make José Andrés' 60-Second Omelet

After realizing I hadn't had breakfast at the time of writing this, I decided to give the recipe a whirl. After all, a 60-second omelet felt too good to pass up, and I wanted to see if José Andrés' lofty claims rang true. So I just took out an egg, beat it with about a tablespoon of Hellmann's mayonnaise, and poured the pale yellow mixture into an individually sized ramekin. After running that in my microwave for 40 seconds, I had a fluffy egg round that had risen quite a bit. It was definitely good. The mayo flavor barely came through, if that worries you, though I could maybe detect a touch of it in the aroma plus a tiny bit in the egg itself.

But I would definitely not call this "the best omelet in the history of mankind." Not by a long shot. I've noticed that Andrés tends to speak in superlatives, which is why it's fun to watch him talk, but this really is just a convenient microwaved egg. If you're a fan of Starbucks' egg bites, you are more than likely to enjoy this preparation, though I don't know how well this method would hold up to mix-ins like cheese, vegetables, or meat. But as a quick breakfast protein hit, this thing is perfectly fine. Just don't really expect the best omelet in the history of mankind. It's certainly the easiest, however.