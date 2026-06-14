Why The Type Of Booze You Use In Jell-O Shots Really Matters
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Jell-O shots are a beloved go-to for house parties and casual events, combining alcohol with an iconic gelatinous snack. However, due to its identity as a fun alcoholic treat, many underrate just how difficult it actually is to make them. Not only are homemade Jell-O shots prone to failing if the Jell-O isn't set properly, but it's also important to use the right alcohol to make the shots balanced and enjoyable. We had the chance to speak to Jack Schramm, the mixologist and co-author of "Solid Wiggles: Recipes and Techniques for Phenomenal Jelly Shots and Cakes," who gave us some insight into selecting the right alcohol for Jell-O shots.
For Schramm, more so than the type of liquor you use, the quality of the alcohol is what matters the most. Considering he quite literally wrote the book on jelly shots, we figure it'd be best to listen to his advice. As is often the case, both in the kitchen and behind the bar, using high-quality ingredients is vital to creating something truly great; regardless of whether you're making a decadent Italian torta caprese or a simple tray of Jell-O shots. "The mistake most folks make when making jellies at home is settling for anything less than great ingredients," Schramm said. "Use real juice, a spirit you would actually drink in a cocktail, and carefully measure everything! Treat it more like baking or pastry than a cocktail."
Get creative with the alcohol you use for Jell-O shots
It may go without saying that the best Jell-O shots are made using high-quality alcohol, but it's important to choose a liquor that you personally enjoy the taste of. This is because, while the Jell-O will play a big role in the shot, the alcohol is what will make or break the taste of it at the end of the day. "Whatever spirit or liqueur you use will be a part of the final flavor profile," Schramm reminded.
For this reason, the mixologist suggests going with a bolder liqueur that can leave its impact on the alcoholic treat. "Use bold flavors like Italian Amari and red bitters," Schramm said. "Anything that will add dimension and depth of flavor is a great choice." Other unique takes on the treat that have impressed people in recent years are Champagne Jell-O shots (the perfect choice for a New Year's celebration) and sidecar Jell-O shots, which utilize cognac and triple sec alongside a citrus Jell-O.
If you'd prefer to stick to vodka, going for a neutral, 80-proof vodka that has a reliable quality and taste is likely your best bet. "I think a lot of the bad rap that college era jellies get is a direct result of using plastic handle vodka or other bottom shelf swill," Schramm lamented. "If it tastes bad in a glass it tastes bad in a jelly!"