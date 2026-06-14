Why The Type Of Booze You Use In Jell-O Shots Really Matters

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Jell-O shots are a beloved go-to for house parties and casual events, combining alcohol with an iconic gelatinous snack. However, due to its identity as a fun alcoholic treat, many underrate just how difficult it actually is to make them. Not only are homemade Jell-O shots prone to failing if the Jell-O isn't set properly, but it's also important to use the right alcohol to make the shots balanced and enjoyable. We had the chance to speak to Jack Schramm, the mixologist and co-author of "Solid Wiggles: Recipes and Techniques for Phenomenal Jelly Shots and Cakes," who gave us some insight into selecting the right alcohol for Jell-O shots.

For Schramm, more so than the type of liquor you use, the quality of the alcohol is what matters the most. Considering he quite literally wrote the book on jelly shots, we figure it'd be best to listen to his advice. As is often the case, both in the kitchen and behind the bar, using high-quality ingredients is vital to creating something truly great; regardless of whether you're making a decadent Italian torta caprese or a simple tray of Jell-O shots. "The mistake most folks make when making jellies at home is settling for anything less than great ingredients," Schramm said. "Use real juice, a spirit you would actually drink in a cocktail, and carefully measure everything! Treat it more like baking or pastry than a cocktail."