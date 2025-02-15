The Dense Italian Chocolate Cake With A Backstory That Involves Mistakes And Mobsters

The torta caprese owes much of its legend to a mistake allegedly made by Carmine di Fiore, a baker on Capri in the early 20th century. According to lore, Carmine was tasked with creating a dessert for two American mobsters, but in the frenzy of baking under pressure, he simply forgot to add the flour. Instead of disaster, this "error" yielded a cake so rich and tender that it was a hit with the gangsters and soon became a local sensation.

Of course, the mob connection may just be a tall tale, but the cake's rise to fame is not. Its dense texture and bold chocolate flavor quickly won fans far beyond Capri. Another version of the story claims the recipe was inspired by Capri's culinary tradition of using almonds in desserts, paired with the luxurious addition of chocolate; a relatively new ingredient in Italian kitchens at the time. This version may be more likely, but is decidedly less fun to tell, so people stick to the mobsters for this one.

Whether the cake was the result of a slip-up or genius improvisation, its simplicity is its strength. Made with just a handful of ingredients — almond flour, dark chocolate, eggs, butter, and sugar — it's a prime example of how even just a few ingredients can lead to a chocolate cake masterpiece. Its flourless nature gives it a delightfully fudgy texture, and the lack of gluten means it appeals to a wide range of eaters.