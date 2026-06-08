The Costco Kirkland Meat Find That Customers Are Calling 'Insanely Expensive'
With summer in full swing, folks across the United States are searching for deals on the umami-rich heroes of any backyard cookout. An Instagram video (below) was recently posted to the platform showcasing a 5-pound package of 1-pound chubs of Kirkland Signature 91% lean, 9% fat ground beef for $33.99 (some say this is the best ground beef you can buy at Costco or any other retailer). Not everyone is on board with the price, though. Plenty of people were agreeing with one commenter who wrote, "$33.99 for 5 lbs is around $6.80/lb which is expensive!"
There was certainly some praise for the product in the comment section, but it was also teeming with folks fuming about how expensive Costco's pre-packaged ground beef is, like the person who said, "Ridiculously overpriced. I get local pasture raised beef from a farmer for the same price." Some constructive people revealed that by walking up to the meat counter and knocking on the window, customers can secure a better bargain by purchasing a 10-pound log of ground beef for around $5 per pound.
Is Costco's ground beef too expensive?
While I'm generally not one to rush to Costco's defense, people in the comments section of the Instagram post who are dismayed by the high cost of the ground beef probably aren't going to find a much better deal elsewhere. When comparing products with similar meat-to-fat ratios in other stores, the discount retailer's price is hard to beat. Safeway, City Market, and Walmart (which is an unexpectedly great place to buy quality ground beef) all have higher costs. There are better deals to be had with ground beef that's less lean, but for something around 90/10, Costco's price ends up looking pretty decent by comparison.
One place people in the comment section were pointing out that has a better rate on ground beef is H-E-B. Looking at the grocery store's prices online, there is one comparable product that costs less per pound — a 1-pound package of 90/10 ground beef sells for $6.28. Shoppers can also better purchase their desired amount this way since you don't have to buy it in bulk.
Costco and other retailers aren't solely at fault for high beef prices. Prices have skyrocketed compared to what ground beef cost in 2000, largely due to diminished cattle herds. Several factors have contributed to the price rise, but extended droughts in areas where cattle are raised have forced producers to shrink the population of their herds. Unfortunately, it's projected to take years to see that trend reversed, so Costco's ground beef might still be one of the best deals people can find for the foreseeable future.