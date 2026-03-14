Why Costco's Kirkland Ground Beef Is Some Of The Best You Can Buy
Ground beef is a staple ingredient in many households, which is why people typically look for grocery stores that sell a version that's high-quality and affordable. Costco already has great prices built-in thanks to its wholesale business model, but it also manages to consistently provide ground beef that is higher in quality than many of its competitors. To find out more about why that might be, we spoke to Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, which has locations in New York, Boston, and Florida.
"I think one of the biggest reasons Costco's ground beef stands out is the sheer volume they go through," Abdoo told The Takeout. Volume may seem like an odd reason to call something high quality given that mass-produced items are stereotyped as being the opposite, but there's a reason this isn't the case here. Because Costco sells so much ground beef, says Abdoo, "They are constantly bringing in fresh meat and trimmings that are ground frequently throughout the day. The fresher the meat, the better the flavor will be."
It makes sense when you think about it. The longer meat sits on the shelf, the more it begins to deteriorate. If shoppers are consistently eating through what's put on store shelves, that means whatever happens to be sitting there when you go in to buy groceries will likely have been ground relatively recently — ensuring what you buy is fresh. This may or may not be as true when you go to the counter and ask for a chub of ground beef at Costco, but, in general, expect freshness at the store.
Volume isn't the only reason Costco's ground beef is good
Although volume is an important part of the equation, it's far from the only thing that makes Costco's ground beef a good buy. "Costco also typically uses Choice-grade beef or higher, so you're starting with a higher-quality product," says Matt Abdoo. "Some brands may grind together lower grades, such as Select or No Roll, which can bring down the price but also the flavor and texture." By taking good-quality ingredients and selling them at high volume, Costco has set itself up for success.
Of course, you'll still want to follow good shopping practices and check the color of the ground beef before buying it. Just because Costco typically has fresh meat stocked on its shelves doesn't mean every single package is going to be perfect. For home-cooked meals that are sure to satisfy everyone at the dinner table, fresh is better. "Freshly ground beef tends to have a cleaner, beefier flavor and a better texture compared to ground beef that may have been sitting longer," Abdoo explained.
Costco's pre-made meals can be expensive, so it's a good idea to be making food from scratch yourself. Even still, meat is getting pricey these days. If you're going to be spending the money on beef, you might as well get your money's worth.