Why Costco's Kirkland Ground Beef Is Some Of The Best You Can Buy

Ground beef is a staple ingredient in many households, which is why people typically look for grocery stores that sell a version that's high-quality and affordable. Costco already has great prices built-in thanks to its wholesale business model, but it also manages to consistently provide ground beef that is higher in quality than many of its competitors. To find out more about why that might be, we spoke to Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, which has locations in New York, Boston, and Florida.

"I think one of the biggest reasons Costco's ground beef stands out is the sheer volume they go through," Abdoo told The Takeout. Volume may seem like an odd reason to call something high quality given that mass-produced items are stereotyped as being the opposite, but there's a reason this isn't the case here. Because Costco sells so much ground beef, says Abdoo, "They are constantly bringing in fresh meat and trimmings that are ground frequently throughout the day. The fresher the meat, the better the flavor will be."

It makes sense when you think about it. The longer meat sits on the shelf, the more it begins to deteriorate. If shoppers are consistently eating through what's put on store shelves, that means whatever happens to be sitting there when you go in to buy groceries will likely have been ground relatively recently — ensuring what you buy is fresh. This may or may not be as true when you go to the counter and ask for a chub of ground beef at Costco, but, in general, expect freshness at the store.