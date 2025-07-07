Trust Us, You'll Want To Check The Color Of Ground Beef Before Buying It

Anyone who has ever become ill after eating a cheeseburger knows it is a memorable experience in the worst possible way. We reached out to the recent winner of the American River Burger Battle, chef Sam Shafer, for some insight on what to look for when shopping for ground beef, in order to avoid having a bad time after a cookout. The executive chef of Revival at The Sawyer offered some sage advice, and it all begins with trusting your eyes.

"The color should be bright red, though it is not uncommon to have some browning on the inside," Shafer said. A little bit of brown or gray color in ground beef is okay, but if that unappealing hue is completely covering the outer surface of the meat, that's a sign it shouldn't be in your shopping cart (and probably shouldn't be for sale in the first place, honestly). Beyond color, your eyes can clue you into other signs that ground beef may be past its prime.

"Be sure that there are no tears, excess liquid (especially brown) or a slimy appearance," Shafer added. "Further, I would not buy any ground beef past its 'sell-by' date." A "sell-by" date is more of a tip-off that food is approaching its last days than it is a trustworthy indicator of safety, but it's best not to press your luck if something past that date is available for sale. Still, if you just couldn't pass up that screaming deal on ground beef that looked questionable, be sure to use your other senses when you get it home to ward off the potentially agonizing symptoms of food poisoning.