The Magic Words To Say At Costco For Cheaper Ground Beef

Costco is already well known for the deals it offers to shoppers by selling everything in bulk. There are some secrets, however, that only the most devoted Costco members know about. One secret in particular is hiding in the meat section and can save you big bucks if you know how to ask for it. If you have a need for ground beef on the cheap, flag down a butcher behind the Costco counter and ask for a chub of meat and they will hook you up. The chubs are 10-pound tubes of ground beef, and they cost significantly less per pound than the regular packages of ground beef.

You should be sure to ask about the composition of the beef, however. One Facebook user reported purchasing such a chub and being informed by the butcher that it was 95% lean beef. This extra-lean ground beef is no good for grilling unless you mix in some fattier meat (try ground pork for a tasty flavor upgrade), but it's perfectly fine to use in chili, Bolognese sauce, casseroles, or other dishes with sufficient moisture to compensate for any dryness in the meat.