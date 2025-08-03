Is It Crucial To Cook Meat Immediately After Thawing?

If you go grocery shopping once a week or less, you should be throwing most of the meat in the freezer as soon as you get home. As per the USDA, raw poultry, ground meat, and sausage will only last two days in the fridge while uncut red meat taps out after five days. (It's a sad, sad thing when expensive steak expires.) When it comes time to thaw the meat, though, what's the timetable there? Do you need to cook the meat the moment it's thawed? Well, a 1-pound chicken breast may only take five hours to defrost in the fridge, but a 20-pound holiday turkey might need five days – so there's no one-size-fits-all answer. Koji Fujioka, manager at The Local Butcher Shop, reassures us that precise timing is usually unnecessary. As he told The Takeout, "Unless you have reason to believe the meat had been previously thawed and refrozen or if the meat had been sitting for a while before being originally frozen, there shouldn't be any need to cook meat immediately."

Fujioka went on to explain, "Depending on how it is packaged, meat is best eaten within three to five days of it being completely thawed." Meat wrapped in an airtight package keeps longer than meat exposed to air, although it does have its own downsides. "If it comes vacuum sealed, the meat will likely be swimming in juices," said Fujioka. His recommendation is to drain and pat it dry. "I like to allow the cut of meat to continue drying off in the fridge for a day so it firms up and releases more of its water weight," he added.