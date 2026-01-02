14 Of The Most Expensive Pre-Made Foods At Costco

With 838 stores across the world, Costco is the third-largest retailer in the U.S., trailing only Walmart and Amazon. That's some pretty lofty company. That shouldn't be surprising because the discount chain offers competitive prices on all kinds of items, and you can buy in bulk. You do have to be a Costco member to shop there, but the store rewards loyalty, and this approach has been a major contributor to its success.

Among the many things the wholesaler offers are groceries. Who couldn't use some savings in that area these days? With a chest freezer and a good-sized pantry, stocking up is a great way to reduce grocery bills. However, tariffs are impacting Costco prices. Costco has plenty of pre-made foods that are tasty and don't involve extensive cooking. Many are low-priced, but some are quite expensive — although out of fairness, they are generally upscale quality items. Here are the 14 most expensive pre-made foods that you can find at Costco.