Are The Texas Tamales Sold At Costco The Same As Mexican Tamales?

Nowadays, describing food as "authentic" is seen as a bit old-fashioned. Cultural cuisines contain multitudes: Chop suey isn't "inauthentic" Chinese food, it's an icon of Chinese American cuisine. Still, sometimes you're left to wonder if you're getting the real deal.

Texas Tamale Company's tamales get rave reviews from Texas Monthly and The TODAY Show. They're an easy option compared to the labor-intensive option of making tamales from scratch, too. But are the Houston-based brand's tamales — sold at Costco, Kroger, and, of course, HEB — anything like the ones you'd find in Mexico?

The answer lies in the ingredient list. Texas Tamale Company's tamales are missing lard, a traditional ingredient in Mexican tamales. Lard, or rendered pig fat, helps add flavor and texture to the masa, or dough. The company uses soybean oil instead.

Technically, tamales don't have to have lard. Historians believe that ancient Aztecs ate a relatively low-fat diet, which extended to their fat-free tamales. Aztecs favored lean meats, and they didn't have the tools necessary to extract large quantities of oil from plants. It wasn't until the arrival of Spanish colonists (and the pigs they brought with them) that lard became a tamale staple.