Why So Many People Hate Samsung Kitchen Appliances (And Why They Keep Buying Them)

If you're in the market for kitchen appliances, don't be fooled by the sleek designs, innovative features, or prices that seem too good to pass up when it comes to Samsung kitchen appliances. Samsung is among the kitchen appliance brands that are the most prone to breakdown. Based on my own experience (and the experience of countless others online), not only have the brand's appliances proved unreliable, but its customer service has as well.

About a year ago, my partner and I needed to update all of our kitchen appliances. Most major appliance retailers were offering the best bundled deals on Samsung, which was great (so we thought) because we loved the unique features which the refrigerator we went with was offering: French doors, a beverage station with an auto-refill water pitcher, a customizable temperature drawer, and a spacious freezer that made two types of ice — the important stuff.

Two months after purchasing, we came home to a warm fridge, spoiled food, and the news that a service inspection was three months out. Even then, we were told the fridge only "might" be repairable. My partner and I spent hours every day for a week repeatedly explaining the situation to representatives while begging for a quicker repair or replacement. Finally, after what felt like standing on our hands and clapping our feet at the same time, we secured a refund.

So, which fridge brand did we buy with the refund? Another Samsung. We had little choice, considering the refund reflected the heavily discounted price we'd originally paid and comparable refrigerators from other brands cost significantly more. Unfortunately, our experience isn't unique.