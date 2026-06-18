Why So Many People Hate Samsung Kitchen Appliances (And Why They Keep Buying Them)
If you're in the market for kitchen appliances, don't be fooled by the sleek designs, innovative features, or prices that seem too good to pass up when it comes to Samsung kitchen appliances. Samsung is among the kitchen appliance brands that are the most prone to breakdown. Based on my own experience (and the experience of countless others online), not only have the brand's appliances proved unreliable, but its customer service has as well.
About a year ago, my partner and I needed to update all of our kitchen appliances. Most major appliance retailers were offering the best bundled deals on Samsung, which was great (so we thought) because we loved the unique features which the refrigerator we went with was offering: French doors, a beverage station with an auto-refill water pitcher, a customizable temperature drawer, and a spacious freezer that made two types of ice — the important stuff.
Two months after purchasing, we came home to a warm fridge, spoiled food, and the news that a service inspection was three months out. Even then, we were told the fridge only "might" be repairable. My partner and I spent hours every day for a week repeatedly explaining the situation to representatives while begging for a quicker repair or replacement. Finally, after what felt like standing on our hands and clapping our feet at the same time, we secured a refund.
So, which fridge brand did we buy with the refund? Another Samsung. We had little choice, considering the refund reflected the heavily discounted price we'd originally paid and comparable refrigerators from other brands cost significantly more. Unfortunately, our experience isn't unique.
What thousands of consumer reviews reveal about Samsung appliances
Samsung's refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, and ranges currently all have an overwhelming number of negative consumer reviews, currently earning each appliance a 1-star rating over on Consumer Affairs. Perhaps more concerning is the fact many consumers report their appliances failing within the first three years, which is absurd considering that modern refrigerators typically last up to 14 years. Coincidentally, Samsung's standard warranty expires after just one year, leaving many owners responsible for costly repairs and replacements.
One refrigerator review described issues with the same refrigerator model we owned, writing, "I have a 3-yr old French Door Bespoke fridge. I have loved the look and design. But the auto fill on the interior water pitcher, suddenly, without warning, would not stop filling. Kitchen nearly flooded. We called Samsung, and nothing they could tell us would resolve the problem." Meanwhile, A dishwasher owner wrote, "I purchased a $900 Samsung dishwasher expecting quality and durability, but after just two years of normal household use, it has developed a massive leak from the tub assembly." They continued, "Samsung's offer to cover only the parts is not a sufficient solution, as the labor costs are still significant."
A failed microwave review says, "Last March, I paid $5,775 as part of my new home purchase for this Samsung microwave and oven combo, which was marketed as part of the luxury kitchen package in our new house. Very disappointingly, the microwave failed just two months after the one-year warranty expired ... The repair cost ended up being about $500 for parts and labor."
Samsung isn't the only unreliable kitchen appliance brand
So, which kitchen appliance brands actually check the boxes for longevity, quality, style, and affordability; the qualities consumers often think they're getting with Samsung? Unfortunately, the options are slim. While scrolling through countless Consumer Affairs reviews, the popular saying "they just don't make them like they used to" kept coming to mind, considering there's only one or two brands from each kitchen appliance category that currently have ratings at or near 4 stars. This includes IGLOO refrigerators at 3.5 stars, Kenmore dishwashers at 3.9 stars, Hotpoint microwaves at 4.1 stars, Magic Chef microwaves at 4 stars, and Hotpoint ranges at 3.7 stars.
Since not every manufacturer's appliances perform the same, it may be wise to mix and match kitchen appliance brands rather than be swayed by enticing selling points for whole sets from brands like Samsung. If you've had a Samsung kitchen appliance that's performed well for years, congratulations — you've won the Samsung appliance lottery! However, if you're planning to purchase Samsung kitchen appliances in the future (and almost every other kitchen appliance brand, apparently) you may want to make friends with a repair tech first.