Why Italian-Style Grilling Is So Much Different From American
Folks in the United States sometimes wonder what makes Texas BBQ different from other styles, but they rarely consider how people in various parts of the world cook grilled fare. Take Italians and their grigliata, which simply translates to "grilled" but refers to Italian-style barbecue of assorted grilled foods. Whereas it's commonplace in the U.S. to see a bounty of saucy charred meats taking center stage at an outdoor cookout, Italian-style grilling doesn't focus as much on protein. When they do cook meat, they take a simpler approach that allows the natural flavors to shine.
Instead of focusing on hot dogs and sweet glazed baby back ribs, Italians often cook up sausages, lamb, chicken, fish, and, sometimes, steaks. Rather than loading those proteins up with a flavorful rub before they hit the heat, they receive a straightforward sprinkling of salt, pepper, and herbs that allows the meat to stand on its own merit. Italians don't rely on rich barbecue sauces to upgrade the eating experience either, opting for a light drizzle of olive oil instead. It's also uncommon for meats to be marinated before grilling, as Italians generally do the marinating after it's finished cooking with ingredients such as balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, and olive oil.
Grilled vegetables like eggplant, zucchini, and mushrooms, among many others, share the spotlight with the proteins. The quick sear they receive balances the natural sweetness with hints of smoke, and they're often finished with a bit of olive oil and lemon juice to take them to the next level.
Italian-style grilling is served in courses
While American and Italian-style grilling differ quite a bit regarding the type of cuisine served and how it's prepared, the disparities don't end there. In the United States, when the grilling is done, the feast begins. Not so in Italy, where folks hanging around the barbecue nibble on charred charcuterie. Cured meats, hard cheeses, and good bread are quickly set over the grill to add smoky notes, providing a snack while people socialize and await the main course. Afterwards, Italians are often treated to something sweet. Fruits such as pineapple, peaches, and apricots are caramelized over the grates, boosting the juiciness and sweetness while adding that delicious smoke factor — they're especially delicious when served with whipped mascarpone cheese.
If you're interested in giving Italian-style grilling a whirl, there are a few staple dishes worth trying, like spiedini, which is just like a kebab. Choose your favorite protein, cut it into bite-sized chunks, and pair it with similarly sized pieces of vegetables, such as mushrooms and peppers. A modest application of herbs and spices elevates the flavor, and a drizzle of EVOO serves as the chef's kiss to the dish.
Whole fish stuffed with fresh herbs is another common food to see at an Italian barbecue, and don't forget about pizza. Sure, you can take the easy route and toss a frozen pizza on the grill, but if you're going for authenticity, Italians make a thin-crust pie topped with cured meats, veggies, and a light addition of cheese and sauce.