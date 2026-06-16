Why Italian-Style Grilling Is So Much Different From American

Folks in the United States sometimes wonder what makes Texas BBQ different from other styles, but they rarely consider how people in various parts of the world cook grilled fare. Take Italians and their grigliata, which simply translates to "grilled" but refers to Italian-style barbecue of assorted grilled foods. Whereas it's commonplace in the U.S. to see a bounty of saucy charred meats taking center stage at an outdoor cookout, Italian-style grilling doesn't focus as much on protein. When they do cook meat, they take a simpler approach that allows the natural flavors to shine.

Instead of focusing on hot dogs and sweet glazed baby back ribs, Italians often cook up sausages, lamb, chicken, fish, and, sometimes, steaks. Rather than loading those proteins up with a flavorful rub before they hit the heat, they receive a straightforward sprinkling of salt, pepper, and herbs that allows the meat to stand on its own merit. Italians don't rely on rich barbecue sauces to upgrade the eating experience either, opting for a light drizzle of olive oil instead. It's also uncommon for meats to be marinated before grilling, as Italians generally do the marinating after it's finished cooking with ingredients such as balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, and olive oil.

Grilled vegetables like eggplant, zucchini, and mushrooms, among many others, share the spotlight with the proteins. The quick sear they receive balances the natural sweetness with hints of smoke, and they're often finished with a bit of olive oil and lemon juice to take them to the next level.