11 Must-Try Dishes When Visiting Alabama

Anyone who's visited Alabama knows how folks in the Heart of Dixie make visitors feel right at home. And that's through the home cooking in the Yellowhammer State. While, of course, there are the sparkling white sands the beaches the Gulf Coast are glorified for, and the football games that are famed to bring out the near-feral beast in all (in the best way), what visitors really need to do to get a true taste of what exactly makes Alabama tick? Head to the nearest hole-in-the-wall restaurant, owned by a mom and pop, who will cook you up comfort food that's as satisfying as it gets.

Ranging from the wonders of the Gulf waters to the bountiful acres of the storied Black Belt, Alabama's cuisine has a special character anchored in a rich history (and heaping helping of flavor). Yessir, Roll Tide territory is a wondrous realm, where baking recipes are passed down through families over flour-caked fingers rolling dough on kitchen counters, and grills are fired up by grandparents, then parents, then teens, ready to roast and smoke until Southern meat becomes so moist it sings.

Hungry yet? Well, good, because you'll sure want to be when you get down here, where everywhere you look (roadside diners, hideaway seafood shacks, open-air crab boils and beyond), there's a menu item waiting for you to make mouthwatering memories. These are the Alabama foods locals crave, visitors remember, and anyone passing through should try at least once.