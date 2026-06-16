If Your Server Does This, They're Breaking The Law

When you go to a restaurant, you are putting a lot of your experience in the hands of your server. So you hope that your server is as clear and honest as possible while taking your order, bringing your food, and delivering your bill. However, there's a difference between a server recommending a restaurant special that you'd be better off avoiding and outright breaking the law as they're serving you. There are several ways in which a waiter or waitress can technically break the law, but incorrect tipping and billing protocol is likely to be the most notable example. More specifically, a server cannot add tips or service charges to a bill without disclosing it to the customer ahead of time. If that occurs, it should be immediately brought up to with the restaurant.

The most common way this might happen is when a bill reads "no gratuity included" or something similar and an automatic gratuity charge is then added to the bill without the customer's knowledge or consent. This, of course, depends on the state; as Ryan McCall, a principal attorney with McCall Sweeney & Silva, said in an interview with Newsweek, "Mandatory tipping is a relative gray area from the standpoint of the federal government." However, he also added, "Most states have guidelines that require restaurants to disclose mandatory gratuities as well as service charges prior to someone dining at their establishment."