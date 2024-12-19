Why You Won't See Chefs Ordering The Specials At Restaurants

It's doubtlessly happened to you before. You sit down at a nice restaurant whose menu you scoped out online the day before, and you already know exactly what you want to order for dinner. Maybe you've decided it's the right day to order fish, or maybe you have a craving for a delicious mushroom risotto. You're eager to put your order in so you can get started on the complimentary bread basket, but when the waiter comes, they don't let you order straight away. Instead, they go over the evening's specials, trying their very best to sell you on them. But hey, there's nothing wrong with being given more options, right? If one of them sounds enticing, why not order it?

Well, there's nothing stopping you, and it's very unlikely to cause you any harm. Unless you're dining at a real cut-rate establishment, they won't serve you anything that's not safe to eat. But, when chefs eat out, they almost never order the specials — because specials are used to move inventory that's either unpopular or approaching its use-by date.