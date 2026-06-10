The Best Walmart Bettergoods Pizza Packs 5 Kinds Of Cheese In One Bite
If you're not familiar with the brand, Bettergoods is one of Walmart's house brands, though positioned as a little more premium than its more ubiquitous counterpart, Great Value. We recently tried 10 Bettergoods pizzas in order to rank them in terms of taste. The pizzas we tried ranged from cauliflower crust pies to wood-fired style ones, complete with blistered edges. One of them pulled far apart from the pack, and to our surprise, it doesn't even feature crushed tomatoes.
Our taster was as amazed as anyone to discover that Bettergoods Italian Five Cheese Pizza — which includes mascarpone, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Asiago, and Pecorino Romano— was the standout of the crowd. As they wrote, "Not only could I taste the cheese more than any other pizza in the group, but I could actively taste notes of different cheeses while eating. The mascarpone sauce was satisfying and fatty without being heavy, and served to moisten and enrich the dough while carrying the different cheese flavors along. If you're a fan of cheese pizzas, especially those without classic red sauce, then this offering was basically made for you."
Bettergoods Italian Five Cheese Pizza is made in a surprising place
Bettergoods Italian Five Cheese Pizza does look wood-fired, but the really intriguing fact about it is that it's actually made in Italy. The pizzas are assembled and cooked in Meduno, which is near Venice, and its ingredients even include water from the Italian mountains. And even though the whole wood-fired moniker might sound like a simple marketing gimmick, the pizzas are indeed baked in a lava stone oven fueled by wood, so in this case, looks aren't deceiving. A quick run-through on high heat is what gives you those telltale char marks on the edges. So you're getting the real thing from the actual place. (An aside; I'm a former pizzamaker, and I'm actually kind of impressed at this fact.)
Granted, Neapolitan-style pizza does change a bit when cooked from frozen (the crust becomes crispier), but our taste tester clearly didn't find that a distraction. And, as our taster noted, the personalities from the cheeses are easy to distinguish, which is hard to pull off when you have that many present; additionally, this pie still sings without any added acid. So if you want a sleeper hit next time you visit Walmart, the Bettergoods Italian Five Cheese Pizza might be your best bet in the freezer aisle. And here's 15 more Bettergoods products that people have historically enjoyed, in case you're looking for what else the brand has to offer.