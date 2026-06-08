Don't Shake Or Scoop — Do This To Get Every Drop Of Sauce Out Of A Bottle

It's a universal experience at this point: reaching for your favorite sauce only to realize that stubborn clumps of the condiment are clinging to the sides of the bottle. Whether it's a trendy new product or an old-school condiment, most people automatically resort to vigorous shaking or tapping the bottle against their palm in hopes of getting the flavorful paste out. However, these methods rarely yield favorable results, leaving plenty of the sauce still stuck inside the bottle. There's the option of cutting the container open to scoop out what's left, but that can get messy pretty fast. Fortunately, there's one simple trick that works all the time and doesn't require special tools or a lot of effort. It's spinning the bottle with your arm in circles.

The science behind this technique is centrifugal force, the outward force or push that happens when something is spinning in a circle. In this case, when you position the bottle's cap downward before swinging your arm in a circular motion, the centrifugal force directs all of the contents of the bottle outward toward the cap end. Any sauce stuck along the upper walls and shoulders of the container then settles near the lid, making it easy to squeeze or pour out. It's a quick and easy way to get the full value out of bottled sauces, like ketchup and mustard, and efficiently reduces food waste.