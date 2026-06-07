Where To Find The Absolute Best Omelet In Every State

When it comes to sharing lessons and tips for how to make the best omelets, including how to use a waffle iron to make easy omelets and how to make an omelet with a microwave, we have you covered. But, what about the days you don't feel like whipping up your own tasty egg offering for your morning meal? We also wanted to consider the non-cooks out there in the reading audience (and those who simply prefer dining out on delicious omelets).

That got us wondering: Where can you find the absolute best omelet in every state? After all, not all omelets are created equal. While some omelets are light and fluffy, even cloud-like, others are more dense, filled to the brim with flavor, as well as everything from hearty and savory meats to fresh veggies, and often more melted cheese than mouths know how to handle without going into a heavenly food conniption.

Suffice to say, whatever your eggs-act preference, the right omelet can make even the most seasoned breakfast aficionado go weak in the knees. Whether you prefer a classic creation or are more of an over-the-top specialty sampler, there's an omelet out there for you. America's diners, cafés, and family-owned haunts are serving these succulent egg dishes up on the daily, nationwide. So, grab a fork and get ready to crack into something delightfully delicious, as we unveil where to find each state's best omelet.