Where To Find The Absolute Best Omelet In Every State
When it comes to sharing lessons and tips for how to make the best omelets, including how to use a waffle iron to make easy omelets and how to make an omelet with a microwave, we have you covered. But, what about the days you don't feel like whipping up your own tasty egg offering for your morning meal? We also wanted to consider the non-cooks out there in the reading audience (and those who simply prefer dining out on delicious omelets).
That got us wondering: Where can you find the absolute best omelet in every state? After all, not all omelets are created equal. While some omelets are light and fluffy, even cloud-like, others are more dense, filled to the brim with flavor, as well as everything from hearty and savory meats to fresh veggies, and often more melted cheese than mouths know how to handle without going into a heavenly food conniption.
Suffice to say, whatever your eggs-act preference, the right omelet can make even the most seasoned breakfast aficionado go weak in the knees. Whether you prefer a classic creation or are more of an over-the-top specialty sampler, there's an omelet out there for you. America's diners, cafés, and family-owned haunts are serving these succulent egg dishes up on the daily, nationwide. So, grab a fork and get ready to crack into something delightfully delicious, as we unveil where to find each state's best omelet.
Alabama: Demetri's
Demetri's is an Alabama darling that's been serving The Heart of Dixie since the 1960s. Southern Living even highlighted it as home to Birmingham's best breakfast. The Fiesta Omelet is a fan favorite, loaded with sausage, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, and cheese, while options like the BBQ Pork omelet brings sublime smokiness to the plate. Add grits and a biscuit, and breakfast here becomes egg-stra satisfying.
(205) 871-1581
1901 28th Ave S, Homewood, AL 35209
Alaska: Snow City Cafe
Snow City Cafe regulars know omelets are anything but basic at this Anchorage favorite, recognized among the city's essential restaurants. Omelet creations include unique options like the Bacon Me Crabby Omelet, packed with crab, bacon, spinach, caramelized onions, Havarti, tomato, hollandaise, and green onions. A real celebration of flavor, diners really rave about this one. The menu also features inventive picks like the Spicy Popper and Farmer's Market omelets, among others.
(907) 272-2489
1034 W. 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: The Coffee Pot Restaurant
The Coffee Pot Restaurant has a considerable amount of omelet options (101 to be exact). Whether you crave seafood, spice, veggie-packed egg pockets, or something completely unexpected, this Sedona sweetheart's got you covered. Customers excitedly dig into inventive egg dishes they never would've imagined, paired with perfectly cooked bacon and plenty of gooey cheese. In fact, cheesy specialties are a big draw, including a dedicated three-cheese offering.
(928) 282-6626
2050 W. State Rte 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336
Arkansas: The Pancake Shop
The Pancake Shop has been serving Arkansas since 1940, and its omelets have earned eggs-ellent feedback. Said to be fluffed with finesse and generously filled, offerings here include classics like Ham & Cheese, Bacon, and Sausage omelets, while extras, like sautéed onions and additional cheese, let diners customize their plates according to their exact preferences. Reviewers highlight the tender texture of the eggs and the hearty portions that satisfy.
(501) 624-5720
216 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901
California: ButtercuP Diner
ButtercuP Diner boasts an impressive bounty of "Eggceptional Omelettes" on its menu. Among the picks here is the Extra Omelette, featuring avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes, bacon, sour cream, and cheese. Diners also flock to dig their forks into bites like the Kitchen Sink, Florentine, and Feta Cheese and Vegetable versions. You can even whip up your own omelet concoction, choosing among a plethora of ingredients. Guests appreciate the ample portions, while customers going low-carb are fond of these satisfying egg dishes, too.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Sam's No. 3
When a restaurant hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," you could safely say expectations get set high. Lucky for customers, Sam's No. 3 delivers omelets worthy of that TV spotlight, with an impressive variety on offer (all grilled on a flat top and paired with tasty sides). The Greek-inspired Athena Omelet combines gyro meat, spinach, tomato, feta, and tzatziki, while the aptly named Kitchen Sink omelet gathers together bacon, ham, sausage, gyro meat, vegetables, cheese, and green chili.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Cosmic Omelet
The egg-infused options at Cosmic Omelet are celestial sensations. This Manchester gem makes mouths water thanks to dozens of omelet choices, ranging from Taco and Bacon Cheeseburger versions to the Lone Star, packed with shaved steak, barbecue sauce, and cheddar. Among the most mentioned? Mad Max's Cosmic Omelet, which combines shaved steak, jalapeños, tomato, onion, cilantro, cheddar, and cream cheese. Diners can even create their own custom omelet masterpiece.
(860) 645-1864
485 Hartford Rd, Manchester, CT 06040
Delaware: Libby's Restaurant
Libby's Restaurant may be modest in size, but its omelets are making giant waves. Reviewers deem it Delaware's best destination for omelet lovers, thanks to fluffy omelets amply filled, plus portions that don't disappoint. The bestselling Veggie Omelette features peppers, onions, and tomatoes, while the Western version has earned fans with its tasty blend of ham, peppers, and onions. Visitors also appreciate the welcoming atmosphere and attentive service.
(302) 449-7106
227 W. 8th St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Florida: House of Omelets
The House of Omelets takes its name seriously, with roughly 30 omelets on the menu, giving customers plenty of reasons to rise and shine with a smile. Omelet choices range from Chicken Cordon Bleu and Chorizo to the gravy-topped Southern. The Big House Omelet is a favorite, featuring four eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Large portions and friendly service have also helped this house nab Best of Cape Coral awards for over a decade.
Multiple locations
Georgia: Bread & Butterfly
Did you know the first dish chef Julia Child made on television was the French omelet, surely made with the Julia Child non-stick omelet technique? Do you know who else nails the French omelet? Bread & Butterfly, which has earned praise for serving the city's finest omelet. Its French Omelette & Greens pairs eggs with herb-almond pesto and Pecorino, a combination critics have found impossibly soft, with a beautifully herbed finish.
(678) 515-4536
290 Elizabeth St, Suite F, Atlanta, GA 30307
Hawaii: Koko Head Café
When it comes to knowing the difference between a French vs American omelet, Koko Head Café chef Lee Anne Wong definitely has a handle on it. In fact, the Classic French Omelette is a customer favorite. Wong, a Top Chef alum, masters the French style with this tender, creamy, triple-egg creation, which diners describe as 'ono (Hawaiian for delicious). Some visitors even rank it among the best meal of their entire trip.
(808) 732-8920
1120 12th Ave, Honolulu, HI, 96816
Idaho: LeBaron's Honker Cafe
Family owned since 1974, LeBaron's Honker Cafe has been recognized among the area's top brunch destinations. Its lineup of premium omelets is impressive, each starting with three fresh country eggs paired with Idaho hash browns plus toast or a homemade biscuit. Omelet choices include the hearty Meat Lover's, veggie-packed Garden Omelet, Philly Steak Omelet, and Taco Omelet. Diners especially highlight the Garden version, loaded with vegetables and flavor.
(208) 466-1551
1210 2nd St S, Nampa, ID 83651
Illinois: Lou Mitchell's
Lou Mitchell's is one of Chicago's most adored breakfast joints, and its jumbo omelets help explain why. These omelets have earned praise from impressive foodie experts, like Michelin and Zagat. Reviewers compare the light texture to a soufflé, while Zagat suggests they're so good, divine intervention could easily be suspected. With everything from Greek-inspired picks to apple and cheddar pairings, and even a build-your-own option, there's an omelet for everyone.
(312) 939-3111
565 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661
Indiana: Good Morning Mama's
Holding court in a converted gas station, you could say Good Morning Mama's is the queen of omelets. These triple-egg masterpieces include the Western, showcasing ham, vegetables, and cheddar, and a Greek iteration, featuring gyro meat, feta, peppers, tomato, onion, and tzatziki. Patrons can pair the omelets with fried potatoes, cheesy grits, or other similarly delicious breakfast sides.
(317) 255-3800
1001 E. 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Iowa: The Bluebird Cafe
Named by Reader's Digest as the most iconic diner in Iowa, Bluebird Cafe has earned applause for its comfort fare (omelets included). The Krakatoa Omelet is oft-mentioned, making mouths water with a recipe featuring bacon, jalapeños, onions, garlic, citrus cream cheese, and Pepper Jack. Other options, like The Popeye and Slammin' Salmon, showcase equally flavorful picks. Fans post videos with impressive cheese pulls, and with each omelet served alongside hash browns and toast, every plate hatches one happy meal.
Multiple locations
Kansas: The Roost
Customers feel like they're coming home to (The) Roost, thanks to comfort fare, like savory omelet selections that soothe both the soul and stomach. Diners can choose from combinations like Spinach Tomato Feta, Turkey Cheddar Bacon, or the much-loved Mushroom Leek Goat Cheese Omelet, which fans describe as impeccably cooked, with creamy dairy and veggie flavors colliding in scrumptious symphony. The restaurant even offers egg-white omelet options, plus homemade jelly and great coffee.
(785) 843-1110
920 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS 66044
Kentucky: Highland Morning
Highland Morning takes omelets to heavenly heights with inventive triple-egg ideations, like the Wake Me Up Omelet, filled with chorizo, jalapeños, peppers, onions, cheese, and tasty toppings. Patrons also applaud Michael's Loaded Baked Potato Omelet, with one diner declaring complete devotion after only a single sampling. Even the Biscuit & Gravy Omelet wins over initial skeptics, who describe it as surprisingly scrumptious. From veggie-infused iterations to lighter egg white wonders, there's something befitting every craving on offer.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Daisy Dukes
Daisy Dukes prides itself on using authentic local recipes and fresh regional ingredients, and its omelets keep customers returning. One such dish the popular French Quarter hotspot serves is the Seafood Omelet, swimming with indulgent flavors, Gulf shrimp, crab, sautéed peppers, and a creamy Cajun sauce. The portions are also praised, with patrons calling the omelets quite massive. Pair them with grits and biscuits for the ideal morning meal.
Multiple locations
Maine: Becky's Diner
Becky's Diner, considered among the greatest Portland joints, boasts an omelet menu offering everything from veggie-centric faves to a lobster-filled forkful of fabulousness showcasing The Pine Tree State's own star (fresh Maine seafood). Customers can also create their own triple-egg inventions using an array of cheeses, meats, and veggies. Visitors express special appreciation for the omelets' French-style rolled preparation, which lends a touch of class.
(207) 773-7070
390 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Miss Shirley's Cafe
Miss Shirley's Cafe started two decades ago as a small neighborhood cafe, which has now grown into a favorite, even featured by Guy Fieri. Omelet choices range from the popular Cy Young egg-white creation (beloved by local sports figures) to The Crabby, a top pick celebrating The Free State's seafood heritage. Served with house-made biscuits and assorted sides, according to happy diners, these omelets are all the buzz teases that they're cracked up to be.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Neighborhood Restaurant & Bakery
Family-owned Neighborhood Restaurant & Bakery is known for Portuguese-inspired specialties that have been wowing customers for decades. The signature Linguica and Cheese Omelet is the center of attention here, showcasing Portuguese sausage regulars wax eloquent about. Other eggy choices include the Spinach and Cheese, Spanish Omelets, and more. Some diners deem the linguica omelet the best anywhere, while others declare even the vegetable-filled omelets among the finest they've tasted.
(617) 623-9710
25 Bow St, Somerville, MA 02143
Michigan: Whistle Stop - Pleasant Ridge
Whistle Stop Diner has a lovely omelet selection critics say is a can't miss. Every three-egg omelet comes with Zingerman bread, housemade jam, and a selection of hash browns, Parmesan grits, or mixed greens. Popular picks include the Hippie, with mushrooms, onions, peppers, spinach, tomatoes, and cheese, along with the Pleasant Ridge, featuring bacon, turkey, avocado, tomatoes, and pepper-jack cheese. Diners can also build their own custom egg masterpiece.
(248) 632-1311
24060 Woodward Ave, Pleasant Ridge, MI 48069
Minnesota: Keys Cafe & Bakery
For more than four decades, Keys Cafe & Bakery has been serving up some of the most colossal omelets around. The famous Keys Original, first created in 1973, satisfies with a selection of multiple meats, vegetables, hash browns, and cheese. Diners also like to dish about the delicious Loon Omelet, featuring Minnesota wild rice, vegetables, provolone, and a signature mushroom cream sauce. Others point to the veggie-forward Garden Omelet. Keys even has an option to build your own.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Port City Cafe
For Mississippi omelet lovers, Port City Cafe is a primo pick. The menu features options like the aptly named Fiesta Omelette, a true party in your mouth containing meats, vegetables, and cheese. There's also a well-liked Meat Lovers version with ham, bacon, sausage, and shredded cheese. Food writers highlight the attention to balance and preparation, noting how ingredients work beautifully together. The Veggie Omelet, with melty cheese, also receives recognition.
facebook.com/people/Port-City-Cafe
(228) 385-3378
2561 Pass Rd. Ste. A, Biloxi, MS 39531
Missouri: Billy Gail's
Recognized as a best breakfast destination in Springfield, Billy Gail's boasts a nice variety of omelet options. Diners have their pick among choices like the Meat Lovers Omelette, Country Fried Steak Omelette, BBQ Pulled Pork Omelette, or can even build their own. Fans gravitate to the Meat Lovers version, appreciating its generous fillings of bacon, sausage, ham, and cheese. They also highlight the airy, light texture and buttery flavor, noting how portions are large enough to share.
Multiple locations
Montana: Echo Lake Cafe
Echo Lake Cafe has been bringing big egg tastes to Bigfork for decades, omelets included. Omelet choices include a Greek version with feta, spinach, olives, onions, and peppers, plus a Spanish Omelet topped with homemade ranchero sauce, avocado, and sour cream. Guests can also create their own custom omelet combo. With breakfast available throughout the day, diners have plenty of opportunities to enjoy, and post photos of their delectable omelet meals.
(406) 837-1000
1195 Montana Hwy 83, Bigfork, MT 59911
Nebraska: Woodees Cafe
Woodees Cafe offers an omelet customers say isn't found often elsewhere: The Reuben Omelet. Filled with hash browns, corned beef, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, it's developed a devoted following, with some guests ordering it so consistently that staff already know their choice (no menu needed). Other omelets, including the ham and cheese version, also earn approval. The Lincoln cafe's welcoming small-town atmosphere is another plus working in its favor.
(402) 261-3223
201 Capitol Beach Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68528
Nevada: Omelet House
In operation since the late 1970s, Omelet House offers its customers a varied omelet menu with gigantic egg creations. Omelet choices include favorites like the Chili Verde Omelet, filled with tender pork, green chile sauce, and Jack cheese. Diners praise its flavorful sauce, generous cheese amount, and impressive size. The restaurant offers dozens of other omelet options, from Greek-inspired combinations to the multi-ingredient-filled Kitchen Sink. Even smaller appetites are considered thanks to a Baby Omelet option.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: The Friendly Toast
The Friendly Toast is a New England fan favorite, largely due to its all-day brunch menu, including omelets. There are plenty of these egg dishes to choose from here, including the protein-rich Sklarmageddon Omelet, a surefire selection among regulars. Other popular options include the Garden Omelet, as well as the Philly Steak Omelet, showcasing shaved steak, vegetables, cheese sauce, and hot pepper relish, which diners find especially satisfying.
Multiple locations
New Jersey: Amy's Omelette House
Amy's Omelette House takes variety to epic heights, offering roughly 200 omelet combination possibilities at its multiple Garden State locales. Diners can choose from countless creative specialties, including omelet options filled to bursting with potato pancakes, or even create their own custom eggy dish. Noteworthy omelet picks include the Tuscan, made with Italian sausage, spinach, roasted peppers, and mozzarella, as well as the Hatfield and McCoy.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: The Frontier Restaurant
When it comes to omelets at The Frontier Restaurant, Albuquerque locals already know what to order. It's the No. 7 Western Omelette, a three-egg creation featuring green chile and cheddar cheese, served alongside tomato, hash browns, and your choice of toast or a flour tortilla. Fans single out this dish for praise, especially the topping of green chile and cheese.
(505) 266-0550
2400 Central Ave. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York: Thai Diner
Thai Diner puts an inventive spin on breakfast with a dish that has earned attention (and high praise) from diners, food writers, and even the restaurant's own staff. The Lobster Omelette Chu Chee combines lobster with Chu Chee red curry sauce, coconut, Makrut lime, and jasmine rice. The diner's seafood omelets have helped secure spots for it on lists of New York City's best breakfasts and brunches.
186 Mott St, New York, NY 10012
North Carolina: Mother
Mother is among Asheville's most celebrated breakfast locales, earning Michelin recognition, plus praise for its French Omelette. Served alongside toast and local salad, the egg dish has been described by food critics as butter-rich, elegant, and one of the top morning meals around. The cafe itself has grown from a small bakery into one of the city's most respected restaurants, known for its breads and pastries, too.
(828) 505-1003
244 Short Coxe Ave. #110, Asheville, NC 28801
North Dakota: The Shack on Broadway
The Shack on Broadway has food writers singing its praises, pointing to it as one of The Peace Garden State's top breakfast joints. Much of these applause are thanks to the omelets, which include the popular Meat Lover's Omelet, featuring bacon, sausage, and ham to the Western Omelet filled with ham, peppers, onions, and cheese. Another preferred pick is the Hooligan Omelet, topped with homemade chili and extra cheese.
(701) 356-2211
3215 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: The Hamburger Inn Diner
You could confidently say The Hamburger Inn Diner has a devoted following, as it has been named Ohio's most iconic diner. According to much documented appreciation, its giant four-egg omelets are a major draw here. Patrons have omelet choices including a Western Omelet with ham, peppers, onions, and cheese, a Vegetable Omelet packed with fresh produce and goat cheese, and a Greek version served with tzatziki sauce.
(740) 369-3850
16 N. Sandusky St, Delaware, OH 43015
Oklahoma: Cafe Kacao
Cafe Kacao is among Oklahoma City's most sought-after brunch locales, captivating customers with its Guatemalan-inspired menu, including omelets. Craved most is the Cuban Omelet, a triple-egg creation filled with Monterey cheese and black beans, then topped with vaca frita, plantains, and cobanero sauce. There's also the Omelet Ranchero, with veggies and mozzarella, smothered in ranchero sauce. National publications and diners alike highlight the omelets as must-order dishes.
(405) 357-9913
3325 N. Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Oregon: Sybil's Omelettes
When a restaurant puts "omelettes" right in its name, customers expect a lot. Luckily, according to reviews, Sybil's Omelettes delivers. Serving Salem for decades, this eatery offers more than 100 omelet combinations, giving diners nearly endless possibilities to please their palates. The Signature Omelet remains a favorite, combining spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, and a rich hollandaise topping. Every omelet consists of three farm-fresh eggs and comes with tasty breakfast sides.
(503) 581-7724
2373 State St, Salem, OR 97301
Pennsylvania: Dancerobot
Dancerobot waltzed onto Philly's food scene, swaying to its own eclectic tune with a menu featuring Japanese and American influences. Its Cheesy Mentaiko Omelette is among the restaurant's signature dishes, made with jidori eggs, Cooper Sharp cheese, mentaiko mayo, and scallions. Critics have lauded everything from its tender exterior and luscious center to its attention-grabbing presentation. Specifically, reviewers experience awe while cutting into the omelet to reveal the molten-to-melty cheese inside.
(215) 419-5202
1710 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rhode Island: Seaplane Diner
Seaplane Diner is a Rhode Island sweetheart, thanks to a menu filled with comfort fare. Hefty, triple-egg omelets alongside home fries are a regular order here, the Western Omelet receiving particular praise from both food writers and customers. Diners have commented on how generously filled the omelets are, making them a popular pick. Seaplane has also received recognition from local publications, as well as a featured omelet recipe on the Food Network.
(401) 941-9547
307 Allens Ave, Providence, RI 02905
South Carolina: Breakfast At Ruiz
Family-owned Breakfast At Ruiz became so beloved in South Carolina that it had to expand to two locations. The Farmers Omelet is among the restaurant's biggest draws, with diners pointing directly to it as their go-to order. Filled with onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and Gournay cheese, it comes paired with home fries or grits. Guests mention friendly and timely service, and flavor-filled omelets that keep them coming back.
westcolumbia.breakfastatruiz.com
Multiple locations
South Dakota: Perch
Perch brings brunch into the upscale echelon, serving breakfast all day amid a setting reviewers compare to a chic cosmopolitan bistro and European café hybrid. The awe-worthy omelet is the Fried Rice Omelette, featuring eggs wrapped around barbecue pork fried rice with bean sprouts, onions, scallions, and a gochujang glaze. Food writers reveal it as a must-order, helping earn Perch recognition among the best brunch destinations around.
(605) 271-1652
100 S. Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: The Loveless Cafe
Locals find plenty to love at The Loveless Cafe, including its omelets. The Pulled Pork Barbecue Omelet is a menu star, combining two favorites into a single, stellar dish. Succulent barbecue pork is packed inside airy eggs, creating a bountiful breakfast guests go on and on (and on) about. Reviewers mention the ample portions and fillings, while food writers point to the omelet as a perfect example of the restaurant's Southern style.
(615) 646-9700
8400 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37221
Texas: Kenny & Ziggy's Delicatessen Restaurant & Bakery
Kenny & Ziggy's brings all the heart (and chutzpah) of a classic New York deli directly to Houston, complete with a massive menu of breakfast faves. Omelets play a pivotal role here, with choices ranging from the Greek Omelette with tomato, spinach, and feta to Philly Cheesesteak, Denver, Cali, and Mixed Vegetable varieties. Food publications rank the deli among Houston's top breakfast joints, mentioning its extensive egg-centric selection.
(713) 871-8883
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
Utah: Joe's Cafe
Omelet fans have plenty of options to explore at Joe's Cafe, including the signature Joe's Omelet, boasting bacon, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Other selections include the Western, Vegetarian, Chili Cheese versions, and the popular ABC Omelet, featuring avocado, bacon, and cheese. Customers applaud both the food and hospitality here, and describe the omelets as some of the best they've tasted. Some visitors even leave already planning a return trip.
(801) 607-5377
1126 S. State St, Orem, UT 84097
Vermont: Henry's Diner
Henry's Diner is one historic haunt that thrills customers by keeping the old-school diner tradition alive. Omelets are part of the magic here, with options including Greek, Denver, Western, Philly Cheese Steak, Three Meat and Vermont Cheddar, and several others. Food writers have gone so far as to say the omelets are worth the trip from anywhere in the state, while social media food enthusiasts regularly post praising the diner as well.
(802) 862-9010
155 Bank St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: The Boathouse
The Boathouse lends a distinct coastal Virginia touch to brunch with its popular Chesapeake Omelet, featuring lump crab, country ham, Swiss cheese, and tomato, served alongside home fries. Regional guides include The Boathouse among the top brunch spots, with the Chesapeake Omelet often singled out as a customer fave. Diners also praise the light texture and flavor in omelets here, while one reviewer described their brunch visit as among their most delicious dining memories to date.
Multiple locations
Washington: The Wayward Cafe
Award-winning Wayward Cafe rocks the boat with its omelets, specializing in plant-based, vegan versions that impress even non-vegan eaters. The Mushroom Omelet has been cooed about, featuring mushrooms, spinach, plant-based cream cheese, mushroom gravy, and chives, alongside home fries. Critics have also been pleasantly surprised (amazed even) at the café's remarkably fluffy, faux-egg omelets, while customers admit they never would've guessed they were vegan.
(206) 524-0204
801 N.E. 65th St. Ste. C, Seattle, WA 98115
West Virginia: The Omelet Shoppe
From its pair of locations in West Virginia, The Omelet Shoppe serves up stellar selections of exactly what its name suggests — omelets. The Meat Lovers Omelet is a great pick, showcasing ham, sausage, bacon, several cheeses, and served with a choice of sides and toast. Diners also flock here for the Florentine iteration, while food writers have recognized The Omelet Shoppe itself as one of West Virginia's must-visit dining locales.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: The Wooden Chair
The Wooden Chair has omelet lovers covered, with several options available to order. Try the Greek Omelette, for example, with spinach, tomatoes, feta, olives, and tzatziki, or the highly praised Sweet Blues Omelette, featuring bacon, blue cheese, sweet potato, spinach, and red onion. Diners can even build their own egg creation. Local publications have highlighted these signature dishes, and the eatery itself, among The Badger State's best brunches.
thewoodenchairstevenspoint.com
(715) 341-1133
1059 Main St, Stevens Point, WI 54481
Wyoming: The Bunnery Bakery & Restaurant
The Bunnery Bakery & Restaurant has been one of Jackson Hole's most beloved breakfast spots for more than half a century. Named Wyoming's Best Diner, and ranked among Jackson's top restaurants, it remains a favorite with locals and visitors alike. The breakfast menu features classic triple-egg omelets served with hash browns and the restaurant's famed signature toast. Options include the Bacon Omelette, Vegetarian Omelette, and Guacamole Omelette.
(307) 733-5474
130 N. Cache, Jackson Hole, WY 83001
Methodology
To search out the best omelets in every state, we combined information from multiple sources rather than relying on a single ranking. We reviewed everything from professional food publications to local newspaper coverage, as well as expert travel guides, and, of course, actual diner recommendations. The result is this collection of eateries serving some of the most wow-worthy omelets across America.