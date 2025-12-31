The Expert Way Julia Child Made Perfect Omelets Without Them Sticking

Before Julia Child became an institution in home television cooking, she captured her audience on her first day at work by preparing one of the easiest dishes to cook — an omelet. The French omelet was the first dish Child ever made for the small screen, but while it appeared simple to create, there's a big difference between a French and American-style omelet. The French version's delicate technique can cause eggs to stick to the pan — making the dish deceptively challenging.

To ensure that her French omelet was perfect and wouldn't cling to the cookware's surface, Child didn't solely rely on her cooking skills. Instead, she prepared her pan so the eggs could glide freely while cooking. She shared her hack for turning an ordinary pan into the perfect, nonstick omelet-maker on her show, "The French Chef." Child said, "If you have either an iron pan ... or an aluminum one, you have to season it first before you use it. ... You heat it until it's just a little too warm for your hand. ... Then you pour oil in it, and then you let it sit overnight." She added that before using the pan, put salt on its surface and rub it with a paper towel. Wipe out the excess salt before placing it on the stove. There's no need to wash the pan before cooking.