Our Least Favorite Kit Kat Flavor Tastes Nothing Like Its Namesake

At most supermarket checkout aisles and gas station convenience stores, there will be one flavor of Kit Kat for sale: the regular, milk chocolate flavor. Of course, there are plenty of other flavors you can find on occasion. Once in a blue moon I find a vanilla Kit Kat on a shelf, for example. There's a wide world of Kit Kat bars to break off a piece of, and recently we here at The Takeout did a thorough taste test of 20 Kit Kat flavors which we ranked worst to best, including several Japanese exclusives. The strangest flavor (and not in a good way) is one you can find in the United States, but it's still a tough one to find in the store.

Our last place pick was the Chocolate Frosted Donut Kit Kat, which did not in fact taste much like a donut. Instead, our reviewer found it tasted more like bread and caramel than the rich and buttery flavor you'd expect from a flavor labeled "donut." While the bottom half of each Kit Kat bar has a light-colored, creamy coating, the top appears to just be the usual milk chocolate, which makes for a hard sell. There's little point in going out of your way for a Chocolate Frosted Donut Kit Kat (if you can even find one) as it seems too similar and yet not as tasty as the standard-issue milk chocolate flavor. It would be ironic if those Kit Kat thieves from earlier this year wound up stealing mostly this flavor.