The Best Kit Kat Flavor Tastes Like Girl Scout Cookies Meets Andes Mints

Is it break time? A broken-off piece of a Kit Kat bar, that is. While the famous "gimme a break" ad jingle might be stuck in your head now, it's also undeniable that Kit Kats are a great anytime treat. You've probably enjoyed the classic milk chocolate Kit Kats and maybe even sampled the white or dark chocolate variations, but you may not have tried the best Kit Kat flavor: dark chocolate and mint. These crispy, flavorful treats taste like what would happen if a thin mint Girl Scout cookie had a baby with an Andes mint. Perfectly delicious, they're just sweet enough to be a tasty dessert without ever being cloying.

Tragically, you might have a hard time getting your hands on one. The dark chocolate mint Kit Kats, which featured a double-sided bar with dark chocolate and mint-infused white chocolate, were a limited-time release which was discontinued in 2025, to fans' dismay. However, all is not lost! You can still find the bars for sale online, and despite no official announcement of a comeback they can sometimes be found at Walmart stores or on the Walmart website. You can also try and make do with some thin mint cookies or their Dollar Tree dupes, but it's best to taste the real thing if you can.