The Best Kit Kat Flavor Tastes Like Girl Scout Cookies Meets Andes Mints
Is it break time? A broken-off piece of a Kit Kat bar, that is. While the famous "gimme a break" ad jingle might be stuck in your head now, it's also undeniable that Kit Kats are a great anytime treat. You've probably enjoyed the classic milk chocolate Kit Kats and maybe even sampled the white or dark chocolate variations, but you may not have tried the best Kit Kat flavor: dark chocolate and mint. These crispy, flavorful treats taste like what would happen if a thin mint Girl Scout cookie had a baby with an Andes mint. Perfectly delicious, they're just sweet enough to be a tasty dessert without ever being cloying.
Tragically, you might have a hard time getting your hands on one. The dark chocolate mint Kit Kats, which featured a double-sided bar with dark chocolate and mint-infused white chocolate, were a limited-time release which was discontinued in 2025, to fans' dismay. However, all is not lost! You can still find the bars for sale online, and despite no official announcement of a comeback they can sometimes be found at Walmart stores or on the Walmart website. You can also try and make do with some thin mint cookies or their Dollar Tree dupes, but it's best to taste the real thing if you can.
Where to find the biggest variety of Kit Kat flavors (and why)
If the quest to try dark chocolate mint Kit Kats has got you curious about other flavors, there are plenty out there, but while many are available in the American and European markets, the biggest variety can be found in Japan. Japanese Kit Kat flavors include viral favorites like matcha and strawberry as well as seasonal flavors like sakura cherry blossom in the spring and chocolate-raspberry cake for winter. Japanese candy lovers can even enjoy adults-only, alcoholic Kit Kats infused with sake (it's probably better than a sake bomb), rum, or sparkling wine.
But why is Japan so spoiled for choice when it comes to Kit Kats? Well, the answer is actually more to do with language than with candy. The Japanese name for Kit Kat is "kitto kattu" which sounds a lot like the Japanese phrase "kitto katsu," which translates to "you're sure to win." This made Kit Kats an instant hit as a good-luck gift to give before exams and competitions. Combine that with the Japanese tradition of giving snacks as souvenir gifts after traveling (which spawned a boom in local-only Japanese Kit Kat flavors) and you have a recipe for an abundance of delicious Kit Kat flavors.