Why You Should Stop Drinking Sake Bombs (Seriously)

In recent years, Japan has made headlines thanks to a boom in frozen food. However, the country is still best known for its classic dishes and products like sushi and tea. One of the most notorious things about Japanese food and drink culture is sake, and more specifically, sake bombs. The alcohol, which is made by fermenting rice, is a delicious and unique drink from Japan that many Americans have started indulging in over the past few years. For many of these Westerners, the sake bomb, which sees the consumer drop a shot of sake into a glass of beer, is an exciting beverage as it provides them with a strong drink that contains a truly unique combination of flavors.

Sake bombs are usually served by balancing a shot of sake on two chopsticks that rest on top of a glass of beer. Drinkers often pound the table and yell until the shot falls off the chopsticks and into the beer. They then drink the beverage as quickly as possible. Those knowledgeable about sake know that the sake bomb likely isn't a Japanese creation. In fact, sake bombs are hardly ever drunk by those living in Japan.

It is high time others considered following this example. Apart from obscuring the taste and flavor of the sake itself, sake bombs are downright disrespectful thanks to how they obscure the beverage's characteristics and inspire raucous behavior. In a nutshell, sake bombs are not what this wonderful beverage should be known for.