12 Tons Of Kit Kats Stolen: 'We Appreciate The Criminals' Exceptional Taste'

Some folks just can't wait to start the sweet tradition of eating candy on Easter. In a bizarre story that took place in Europe, some sticky-fingered bandits allegedly made off with roughly 12 tons of KitKat products which vanished while traveling between distribution and production centers. The journey for the 413,793 KitKat candies began in Italy and was slated to end in Poland, but the vehicle carrying the confections is now missing in action.

The number crunchers at KitKat can't be happy with losing over 400,000 units of product. However, in a statement about the heist it made via a press release addressing the matter, KitKat put its discouragement aside and leaned into the absurdity of somebody stealing such a profuse amount of candy. A representative from KitKat said, "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KITKAT — but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate. Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes."

Thankfully, folks looking forward to celebrating Easter won't have to resort to filling Easter eggs with non-candy alternatives. The company said it isn't concerned that the confection caper will significantly affect product availability, meaning folks in Europe should have all the popular Easter candies to choose from when doing their shopping. That is, unless another substantial robbery occurs, which seems more likely than one would think given the reason why KitKat chose to disclose the theft in the first place.