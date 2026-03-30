12 Tons Of Kit Kats Stolen: 'We Appreciate The Criminals' Exceptional Taste'
Some folks just can't wait to start the sweet tradition of eating candy on Easter. In a bizarre story that took place in Europe, some sticky-fingered bandits allegedly made off with roughly 12 tons of KitKat products which vanished while traveling between distribution and production centers. The journey for the 413,793 KitKat candies began in Italy and was slated to end in Poland, but the vehicle carrying the confections is now missing in action.
The number crunchers at KitKat can't be happy with losing over 400,000 units of product. However, in a statement about the heist it made via a press release addressing the matter, KitKat put its discouragement aside and leaned into the absurdity of somebody stealing such a profuse amount of candy. A representative from KitKat said, "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KITKAT — but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate. Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes."
Thankfully, folks looking forward to celebrating Easter won't have to resort to filling Easter eggs with non-candy alternatives. The company said it isn't concerned that the confection caper will significantly affect product availability, meaning folks in Europe should have all the popular Easter candies to choose from when doing their shopping. That is, unless another substantial robbery occurs, which seems more likely than one would think given the reason why KitKat chose to disclose the theft in the first place.
It's not just KitKats; cargo theft is on the rise
KitKat wasn't necessarily obligated to share the details of its misfortune with the public. It could have simply addressed any lack of product availability to "shipping issues" and called it a day. The company chose to volunteer this information to the world to call attention to a recent surge in cargo theft. In its PR statement regarding the incident, a KitKat representative said, "With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend."
This may be the first time KitKat has been the victim of chocolate bandits, but criminals targeting confectionery cargo are apparently on the rise in Europe. In 2023, a man was found guilty of pilfering roughly 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs. The product was worth thousands of dollars, but he's now serving 18 months in jail instead of cashing out on his hijacked sweets.
Fortunately for KitKat, unique codes on the packaging of the stolen goods are traceable, which should make it more difficult for the candy thieves to offload their haul without detection. The company did note that it doesn't want people going vigilante and trying to locate the missing sweets. Anyone who stumbles across the stolen merchandise or the people responsible for making off with it should notify the authorities rather than take action themselves.