14 Popular Easter Candies, Ranked Worst To Best

Easter as a holiday has long had disputed dates. Major Christian sects have argued with each other about it, and the differences persist to this day. Eastern, or Greek, Orthodox followers still celebrate Easter (called Pascha, a word rooted in the Hebrew for Passover) at a different time than Protestants and Roman Catholics. But no matter the interpretation of faith, it seems candy is involved.

The concept dates back to 18th-century Germans, who contrived the idea of an Easter bunny delivering colorful eggs. Immigrants from Deutschland then took that notion with them to the U.S. The content of the metaphorical rabbit's basket soon evolved, growing from colorful eggs to include small gifts and eventually chocolate. Conventional thought is that these indulgences are tied to the breaking of Lenten fasts.

Today, the Easter candy economic machine is a mighty one, with stores stuffing their shelves with all manner of thematic sweetmeats as winter transitions to spring. About 1.5 billion Peeps are consumed every spring in the U.S., as well as a staggering 16 billion jelly beans, while 90 million or so chocolate bunnies are produced each season. I picked out 14 popular Easter candies from the shelves and ranked them from worst to best, in order to make some sense of this confectionery tornado. Wish me luck.