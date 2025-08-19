The Absolute Best Cadbury Chocolate Bar Is A Caramelly Dream

Cadbury chocolate has been around for over 200 years. With intense staying power like that, you know this British confectionery company is doing something right. One element of its longevity might be its willingness to experiment — like with Cadbury vegan chocolate bars, which came to the United Kingdom in 2021. But the key to its success is undoubtedly in its wide and exceptional array of chocolate products — one of which stands above the rest, in our opinion.

We tasted and ranked 21 Cadbury chocolate bars to figure out which was the cream of the crop, and came to one conclusion: The best Cadbury bar is the Chomp bar. It's simple yet deliciously sweet and rich, and exactly what you want when you're craving that chocolate-caramel combo.

The Chomp bar is a chunk of caramel that's been lovingly encased in Cadbury's famous milk chocolate. No more, no less. But the chocolate itself is sweet, milky, and with just a hint of fruitiness, and the caramel has the deep flavor of toasted sugar and the perfect amount of give. It doesn't stick to the teeth or take too much effort to chew, but instead has just enough resistance to feel satisfying. As our reviewer noted, "This bar exemplifies Cadbury's two strongest aces in its repertoire — its caramel and chocolate, and delivers it in a perfectly compact way."