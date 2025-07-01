Our Least Favorite Cadbury Chocolate Bar Is An Underwhelming Dud

When that craving for a good chocolate bar hits, what do you reach for? For many people, Cadbury is probably a top contender. With its myriad options and reputation for putting out high-quality treats, there's a Cadbury bar for just about any person and palate. To really take a deep dive into the delectable choices Cadbury offers, we've made a list of 21 Cadbury chocolate bars ranked from our least to most favorite. As far as we can see, the one bar you're going to want to pass up on is a surprising classic: the Cadbury Fudge bar. This bar sadly fails to live up to its name, on top of being so little bang for your buck.

Basically, the inside of a Cadbury Fudge bar is a fudge that most people just won't find satisfying. Rather than the rich, decadent block of chocolate that we love to sink our teeth into and its buttery-smooth mouthfeel, the "fudge" inside this candy bar is dry like the desert. The outer layer of chocolate is nice and sweet, but you also only get about 4 inches of bar in every pack. We also have a list of 10 milk chocolate bars for your perusal, and most of these would blow this dud out of the water. Basically, in terms of chocolate bars, there are plenty of other fish in the sea.