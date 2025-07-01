Our Least Favorite Cadbury Chocolate Bar Is An Underwhelming Dud
When that craving for a good chocolate bar hits, what do you reach for? For many people, Cadbury is probably a top contender. With its myriad options and reputation for putting out high-quality treats, there's a Cadbury bar for just about any person and palate. To really take a deep dive into the delectable choices Cadbury offers, we've made a list of 21 Cadbury chocolate bars ranked from our least to most favorite. As far as we can see, the one bar you're going to want to pass up on is a surprising classic: the Cadbury Fudge bar. This bar sadly fails to live up to its name, on top of being so little bang for your buck.
Basically, the inside of a Cadbury Fudge bar is a fudge that most people just won't find satisfying. Rather than the rich, decadent block of chocolate that we love to sink our teeth into and its buttery-smooth mouthfeel, the "fudge" inside this candy bar is dry like the desert. The outer layer of chocolate is nice and sweet, but you also only get about 4 inches of bar in every pack. We also have a list of 10 milk chocolate bars for your perusal, and most of these would blow this dud out of the water. Basically, in terms of chocolate bars, there are plenty of other fish in the sea.
Where buyers think Cadbury Fudge bars fail
On Amazon, the Cadbury Fudge bar reviews have complaints about the price for the size of the candy bar ($12.15 for a pack of 5). Others express a distaste for the flavor, jokingly saying they were expecting chocolate when they bought the bar. One Redditor marveled over the notion that someone could go into a shop specifically to buy a Cadbury Fudge bar rather than getting it because there's nothing else to get, and really, that's about where our opinion falls. Is it the worst thing ever? Not really. Is it the best? Not by a long shot. Cadbury has some good-quality chocolate in its arsenal, and we'd even go so far as to say that it's wasted on this absolutely bland and chalky filling.
Some people laud it for being only 98 calories per bar, but even then, this treat doesn't get our vote. You'd be better off making these Snickers-style chocolate-covered dates if you want a healthy-leaning chocolate morsel. Despite the fact that this bar has been around since 1948, it just doesn't have the makings of a star staple to us. If you're aiming to sample what Cadbury's got at its best, grab a Chomp, a Mr. Big, or a Picnic; all three hit top marks for us thanks to the velvety sweet chocolate and high-quality caramel that graces each one. Leave the Fudge bar on the shelf; you won't regret it.