How To Fill Easter Eggs Without Using Any Candy
Easter is coming, and many kids will be hunting for candy-filled eggs come the big day. While Easter has become the sweet tradition we all know and love, it isn't exactly the healthiest holiday; around $2.6 billion of Easter candy is sold every year in the United States alone. Thankfully, creating a healthier, candy-free Easter is simple as there are many alternative surprises you can hide inside your Easter eggs.
The most obvious choice is to fill the plastic eggs with snacks that don't cause a sugar rush. These include pretzels, crackers, or even small fruit such as blueberries. Dried fruit and nuts are also good, healthy choices. Chocolate-coated options, like chocolate-covered almonds, are a nice compromise; they contain some chocolate while still being much healthier than traditional candy. Of course, if the children you are planning the egg hunt for have a particular snack they enjoy, feel free to hide that inside the eggs instead.
Consider putting seeds inside the eggs
You can forgo candy and snacks entirely and opt to put seeds in the eggs instead. Doing so will give your loved ones something to look forward to long after Easter Sunday has passed. Everything from sunflower seeds to carrot seeds are a great option because they create a whole lot of future fun. You can spend quality time planting the seeds together as well as harvesting the vegetables, flowers, or fruits. You could even learn tricks for making vegetable dishes more exciting together. (For potato-loving households, pop a potato sprout in an Easter egg and grow some future french fries.)
If you don't have an outdoor garden, put some herb seeds in the eggs instead and create an indoor herb garden. To make matters even better, there are many herbs that are very difficult to kill, all but guaranteeing the project's success. Happily, when it comes to filling Easter eggs, the possibilities are only as limited as your creativity, and cutting back on candy and sugar during Easter clearly doesn't have to ruin the fun.