How To Fill Easter Eggs Without Using Any Candy

Easter is coming, and many kids will be hunting for candy-filled eggs come the big day. While Easter has become the sweet tradition we all know and love, it isn't exactly the healthiest holiday; around $2.6 billion of Easter candy is sold every year in the United States alone. Thankfully, creating a healthier, candy-free Easter is simple as there are many alternative surprises you can hide inside your Easter eggs.

The most obvious choice is to fill the plastic eggs with snacks that don't cause a sugar rush. These include pretzels, crackers, or even small fruit such as blueberries. Dried fruit and nuts are also good, healthy choices. Chocolate-coated options, like chocolate-covered almonds, are a nice compromise; they contain some chocolate while still being much healthier than traditional candy. Of course, if the children you are planning the egg hunt for have a particular snack they enjoy, feel free to hide that inside the eggs instead.