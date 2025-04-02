The Best Tricks For Making Vegetable Dishes More Exciting

We are constantly being urged to eat more vegetables, whether by dietitians concerned with our health or environmentalists worried about the planet. Some people may enjoy vegetables no matter how they're presented, but others feel that they need a little help in order to actually be tasty. To get a few tips on making vegetables more palatable, The Takeout turned to plant-based food blogger Jem Mantiri of The Fruity Jem. They had quite a few ideas about how to make vegetables more flavorful that range from cooking methods to seasoning to incorporating them in other dishes.

For a balanced perspective, though, we also included a little input from someone who's an admitted vegetable hater (that would be me). Although I don't have Mantiri's advantage of enjoying most vegetables, I've accepted that as an actual grown-up, I do have to force myself to eat a few now and then, and it helps if I can find ways to make them more appealing. While I've been known to sneak them into other foods so I can eat more veggies without tasting them, I'm also learning to appreciate them in different ways.