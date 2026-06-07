Our Favorite Store-Bought Frozen Cheese Pizza Comes From A Brand Famous For Its Italian Sauce

If a frozen pizza brand is going to put out a solid product, it's got to be good even in the most basic version: cheese pizza. We did the hard work and tried 10 store-bought frozen cheese pizzas to rank them, and it turns out that despite their simplicity they can indeed run the gamut between extremely disappointing to downright delicious. A few things did surprise us. For one, the popular brand DiGiorno landed squarely in the middle of the pack while a frozen version of a pizza chain's pie scored highly (California Pizza Kitchen). Our absolute favorite came from a brand that's not normally known for its pizza, but rather its sauce.

We found Rao's Brick Oven Five Cheese pizza was hands down our favorite frozen cheese pie for multiple reasons. The cheeses include whole milk mozzarella, provolone, fontina, Romano, and parmesan; and the pizza itself features a crisp, satisfying crust. Of course, there's the matter of Rao's famous sauce. Our writer said, "The very first bite was a reminder of why we are a Rao's family. The brand's jarred marinara is hands down the best quality and flavor you will ever get from a jarred sauce."