How Long Cooked Shrimp Lasts In The Fridge Before It Needs To Be Tossed Out

For seafood lovers, there's always room at the table for a tasty shrimp salad at a summer barbecue or a spicy shrimp scampi around the holidays. When they're well-prepared, they tend to get devoured quickly, which is fantastic because cooked shrimp has a very limited shelf life. The minute you can tell it's ready to eat, the clock starts ticking, and you're just days away from having to throw it out if it isn't consumed.

When shrimp has been cooked properly and cooled within two hours of preparation, it will only last in the fridge for three to four days. That timeframe is especially crucial to remember for folks who like to assemble dishes like shrimp salad ahead of time when they're attending a get-together. Making it a day or two beforehand should be fine, but storing it in the fridge longer than that is playing with fire.

Shellfish poisoning can be severe and sometimes even fatal. Consuming cooked shrimp that has passed its prime can lead to contracting foodborne illnesses such as norovirus, hepatitis A, and variants of vibrio. Symptoms like headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and fever aren't things people are hoping to experience after a lovely seafood meal. Aside from purchasing a dependable product and fully cooking the shrimp, making sure it doesn't sit around too long in the fridge is the best method to prevent folks from learning the hard way that shellfish poisoning is no joke.