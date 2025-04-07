The Spicy Ingredient Your Shrimp Scampi Is Begging For

Shrimp scampi is one of those dishes that's always good — but maybe a little too good at playing it safe. It's buttery, garlicky, lemony, and familiar in that cozy, weeknight dinner kind of way. But if you've made it more than a few times, you might be wondering, "Is this all there is?" That's where gochujang enters the chat. This Korean chili paste doesn't just spice things up, it gives shrimp scampi a totally new personality.

You can always spruce up shrimp scampi with Papa John's garlic sauce, or, you could stir in a spoonful of gochujang and suddenly you've got a sauce that's tangy, sweet, spicy, and completely irresistible. When combined with the richness of butter and the zing of lemon, the whole dish levels up from "delicious" to "why didn't I think of this sooner?" It's still shrimp scampi, just with a little edge and a whole lot more flavor.

This isn't just about making the dish spicier, though. Gochujang brings more to the table than heat; It adds depth. It's a fermented chili paste, so it has savory undertones and just enough sweetness to round things out. That means your usual scampi ingredients don't get lost in the mix. Instead, they shine in a new way. The lemon still does its bright, fresh thing, and the garlic still brings the punch. For spice lovers in particular, this twist will be welcomed with open arms.