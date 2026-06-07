Unlike those bakery chains which rely on ultra-processed ingredients and production shortcuts, NYC-born Levain Bakery stands out by making its baked goods using quality ingredients and crafting them fresh by hand daily. Customers consistently say they can taste the difference, especially when it comes to Levain's 6-ounce, thick and gooey cookies. Its cookies are largely responsible for fueling the chain's loyal following as well as its internet virality; earning it the top spot in our bakery chain ranking.

The hefty structure and fresh taste of Levain Bakery cookies are only possible by using real butter (and a lot of it) along with other classic ingredients found in most home kitchens, like eggs, cane sugar, brown sugar, flour, leaveners, vanilla, and a generous helping of chocolate chips. Cheap, heavily processed substitutes commonly used in commercial bakeries include seed oils in place of butter, artificial thickeners and emulsifiers instead of eggs, high-fructose corn syrup instead of sugar, and caramel coloring to mimic the golden-brown exterior traditional baking ingredients naturally create.

Though baked goods made with a laundry list of ultra-processed ingredients can sometimes still be insanely good, it's hard to beat the taste of treats made using traditional ingredients instead, especially when it comes to cookies. For instance, Crumbl uses a significant amount of ultra-processed ingredients, yet we still love its semi-sweet chocolate chip cookies, which ranked the best-tasting in our in Crumbl cookie ranking. However, in countless cookie comparisons between Levain and Crumbl across social media and Reddit, Levain consistently comes out on top as customers describing it as tasting more real compared to Crumbl.