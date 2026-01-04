The NYC Bakery That Makes Giada De Laurentiis' Last-Meal Request

Even amongst celebrity chefs who've gotten the opportunity to travel the world trying countless new and exciting foods, there are typically a few places that they'd never get sick of visiting to have a meal stateside. Some may know, for instance, how Anthony Bourdain never passed up a trip to Johnnie's Beef in Chicago, but other famous names have some more unexpected picks. For Giada De Laurentiis — who is generally known to favor the cuisine in Italy, where she was born — few things can come close to the delightful treats that Levain Bakery in Manhattan has to offer.

Located on the Upper West Side, Levain is a French bakery that De Laurentiis has frequently called one of her absolute favorite places to dine in New York City, especially as a result of the shop's remarkable cookies. De Laurentiis, a widely successful recipe maker, gave kudos to the New York staple in a blog post on her Giadzy website that went through several of her favorite places to eat in the city that never sleeps. "This tiny French bakery on the Upper West Side is easy to miss, but trust me, it's worth it for the giant, dark-chocolate chip cookies," De Laurentiis praised. "If I had to choose my last meal, it'd be these cookies."