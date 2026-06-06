The Fast Food Drive-Thru Practice That Hungry Customers Can't Stand

Fast food is built around convenience and speed, with low-priced items and drive-thru windows intended to make your trip as painless as possible. However, ordering from the drive-thru sometimes results in a painful experience for unlucky patrons. Being asked to pull up to a parking space or even a tangential window outside of the typical drive-thru area is a headache that many customers despise, especially when they're hungry or in a rush.

The drive-thru model (which first began in 1969) seems pretty straightforward, but sometimes it requires customers to go beyond the service window to wait for their food in an ill-defined third area that's oftentimes located away from the drive-thru entirely. Not only do people hate this because it means their food won't be as fast as they thought it would be, but also because their order can sometimes get completely forgotten if the restaurant is busy, leaving them in an awkward and frustrating situation.

This practice is so aggressively disliked by customers that some have even said it's impacted which restaurants they decide to visit. "I stop going to places that repeatedly make me pull over and wait for a normal order," one Redditor stated bluntly. "I'd get it if my order was large or unusual, but c'mon." Another Redditor expressed similar frustration, saying, "McDonald's does this when I go for a single iced coffee, I can't even justify using the drive-thru anymore."