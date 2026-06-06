10 Fast Food Joints With Huge Portions And Quality To Match In 2026

Fast food is a major part of the American dining scene. The travel meal. The quick lunch. The easy dinner. Dine in or takeout. Thanks to drive-thrus, you don't even have to get out of your car. Naturally, you want your meal to be satisfying and this has been a problem of late. Many customers are complaining of "shrinkflation," where portion sizes get smaller while prices stay the same, or even increase. It is definitely of concern as a Redditor started a thread asking fast food employees to confirm it is happening. Chipotle in particular has received negative attention for this problem that frustrates diners, while a thread on Quora points an accusing finger at McDonald's. Customer reviews have even helped compile the list of the most overpriced fast food chains in the nation.

Fortunately, there are chains in which you can still get some really big portions of tasty, quality food. Some are national, some are only regional, but odds are, there is one in your neck of the woods. We like to be helpful, so just as we brought you the 13 best chain restaurant burgers under $10, we have compiled another useful list. Here then, are 10 fast food places where you will get sizable portions of delicious, high-quality food.