10 Fast Food Joints With Huge Portions And Quality To Match In 2026
Fast food is a major part of the American dining scene. The travel meal. The quick lunch. The easy dinner. Dine in or takeout. Thanks to drive-thrus, you don't even have to get out of your car. Naturally, you want your meal to be satisfying and this has been a problem of late. Many customers are complaining of "shrinkflation," where portion sizes get smaller while prices stay the same, or even increase. It is definitely of concern as a Redditor started a thread asking fast food employees to confirm it is happening. Chipotle in particular has received negative attention for this problem that frustrates diners, while a thread on Quora points an accusing finger at McDonald's. Customer reviews have even helped compile the list of the most overpriced fast food chains in the nation.
Fortunately, there are chains in which you can still get some really big portions of tasty, quality food. Some are national, some are only regional, but odds are, there is one in your neck of the woods. We like to be helpful, so just as we brought you the 13 best chain restaurant burgers under $10, we have compiled another useful list. Here then, are 10 fast food places where you will get sizable portions of delicious, high-quality food.
1. Five Guys
Certainly a majority of fast food places specialize in burgers. Sitting among the usual suspects is Five Guys, the chain with the burgers made to order, hand-cut french fries, and peanuts galore. The toppings are made fresh daily and they also serve hot dogs and sandwiches along with soda and milkshakes. Now, about the portions. The burgers are big with double patties on the bun. However, it's the amount of fries that puts this place over the top in terms of huge portions. A Redditor expressed this by posting, "My Five Guys is awesome with fries. We got FG last night and ordered a kid fry to split. We still had some left over at the end, they still put in another full scoop in the bag."
Another Redditor gave us the employee side of the equation, saying, "Used to work for Five Guys as a shift lead. We always packed the ... bags." The reason Five Guys gives people so many fries is customer satisfaction. Always a plus in any business. As to the quality of the food, fans have posted about that on Reddit as well, raving in some cases, such as in the thread titled, "Five Guys is the best and if you don't think so, keep your negative opinion to yourself." Those are some strong words. Despite some complaints about Five Guys being expensive, most commenters to the thread concurred.
2. Culver's
Culver's is another burger chain, with the unusual menu items of cheese curds and frozen custard. That makes sense when you consider it originated in Wisconsin, although there are now locations in 26 states. The chain also has the typical burgers, chicken and fish sandwiches, and fries as you would expect. The menu feature that really delivers generous portions are the value baskets. Along with your choice of a burger, or another sandwich, you get an order of fries and a drink. If that's not enough, you can upgrade to premium fries and a handcrafted beverage — seems like plenty of food.
A reviewer writing for Business Insider thought so. Trying Culver's for the first time, they wrote, "We spent $42 for a tasty and filling meal, and I wouldn't mind going back." In fact, the reviewer thought the Value Baskets were a bit too much food, especially since they also got the cheese curds. It wasn't just the big portions either as the first-timer felt the chain's ButterBurgers were worthy of the hype they receive. The happy diner thoroughly enjoyed the cheese curds and frozen custard too.
It's not one isolated review. A Redditor responded to a post asking what is good to order at Culver's with a laundry list of items: "Former employee here, welcome! Cod sandwich is incredible if you're a fish fan. Buffalo tenders are immaculate, with honey mustard. Gotta try a double ButterBurger with cheese (and your favorite toppings)." That's a pretty solid recommendation — big portions, good food — just what we're looking for.
3. Portillo's
Yet another chain that got started in the Midwest, Portillo's was born in Chicago and is dedicated to Windy City classic fast foods. The chain has grown to encompass several states and has a number of celebrity fans including Mindy Kaling, Vince Vaughn, and Larry Thomas, who played the Soup Nazi on "Seinfeld." What do these famous folks and average everyday people think of Portillo's?
Well, the place has an old-school Route 66 vibe that many customers enjoy along with Chicago-sized portions. Jumbo chili dogs, Italian beef sandwiches packed with meat and veggies, along with sausage, pasta, and ribs will fill up the hungriest diners. People on Reddit have posted many positive comments about the quality, such as, "Portillo's is a fast food restaurant that does what they do very well. Their beef and hot dogs are not the best but they are ... good."
Restaurant-World has loads of positive reviews with a first-timer raving, "A friend of mine has been telling me about this place for a long time and I'm only in this area a couple times a year so I finally decided to give it a try and it was delicious!!! I suppose it's considered 'fast food' but the beef sandwiches are amazing and not your typical fast food item." We also ranked 12 popular Portillo's menu items. The Italian beef sandwich came out on top.
4. KFC
When it comes to non-burger fast food chains, the restaurant started by the Colonel has always been near the top. Who doesn't like fried chicken? People have been picking up a bucket of KFC for decades. Over the years the chain has increased the number of sides it offers, as well as adding chicken sandwiches, wraps, pot pies, bowls, and tenders. KFC's portions stack up well against competitors. A customer in a Quora thread discovered the chain's chicken sandwich contained 6.6 ounces of breast meat compared to just 4.6 ounces for Chick-fil-A. That's a significant difference of about 30% more chicken.
Interestingly, two Brits compared U.S. portions to U.K. portions in several fast food chains. They found the KFC buckets have two more pieces in America than they do in jolly old England. That's good news for those of us on this side of the pond. As for quality, you'll find some negative comments because for some people, it's oh so chic to trash anything popular, but there are plenty who still love the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices. On a Facebook post discussing whether or not KFC is still good, one commenter said, "Absolutely. The chicken sandwich (I prefer plain) is very juicy and hearty. The chicken littles are great for a small sandwich craving. Bowls, and mashed potato sides are also enjoyable." Another commenter to the same posted concurred. "Original still great. Bowls are awesome. Pot pies might be best things they sell."
5. Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box is one of the nation's oldest fast food chains, having begun life in 1951, and since has expanded to more than 2,200 locations. Jack in the Box goes beyond the typical burgers and includes tacos as well as a Party Bundle and Fan Favs Box. Sounds like some pretty good size portions, right? Yes indeed, and in fact, the chain has decided to take a stand against shrinkflation. It reduced the price of 61% of its combo meals to under $10, while increasing the ounces of food by 25% on its most popular combo sandwiches.
That's a check on portion sizes, what about quality? It seems Jack in the Box delivers there as well. A Redditor gushed, "I rock with Jack, ultimate bacon cheeseburger is fire, curly fries are great, and they're always rolling out new menu items which I respect, even if they don't always hit. Munchie meals were a game changer, super unique items in a box." The Redditor who started the thread said of their Jack in the Box experience, "When I got my food, the burger compared to McDonalds was surprising, the burgers patty was way bigger than McDonalds and of course it was delicious."
6. Popeyes
Popeyes bills itself as a Louisiana-style kitchen and it does offer up spicy chicken, shrimp, and other Cajun-inspired foods. As you might expect, the chain started life in New Orleans and has since spread to 49 of the 50 states. You could say, Popeyes is doing well. Now, as to what puts it on our list, there are plenty of happy diners out there, such as the Redditor who started a thread, titled, "My local Popeyes always gives me nearly double portions on the big box." They go on to express true affection. "I just love my local Popeyes so much lol. Six dollar box and they gave me five tenders and a disgusting amount of fries. And open until 3 a.m. ... I love Popeyes."
Another Redditor, responding to the thread, praised the portions sizes and the quality. "I just tried Popeyes for the first time on Wednesday and they gave me four chicken tenders instead of three! The big box is such a good deal, and the mac and cheese is bangin'!" Another first timer started a thread and simply called Popeyes awesome and then commented on it being better than McDonald's. That's not the only competitor the chain has beat. One of our own reviewers at The Takeout discovered that Popeyes' fried chicken sandwich is better than Chick-fil-A's.
7. Wendy's
Wendy's founder Dave Thomas probably learned a thing or two about portion size during the time he owned a KFC franchise. The chain with the little-red-haired girl logo serves double and triple burgers. No question about large portions there. The menu includes chicken sandwiches and tenders, chili, and plenty of other tasty fast foods. A TikTok video shows the massive family-size bucket of chili you can pick up to feed several people (unless you're really hungry).
As for quality, Wendy's is one of the fast food chains that serves fresh, never frozen food. As the chain's slogan says, it's "good done right." One Redditor certainly feels Wendy's lives up to it, commenting, "Wendy's is superior over McDonald's and BK. That food was tasted so much better and was healthier when I was a kid. All these modifications and processed garbage is so noticeable. Try to explain that to my kids but since they haven't had fast food when it tasted better, the only thing I can compare it to is Wendy's or a fresh, homemade burger on the grill." It has clearly earned its place on our list.
8. Burger King
One of the classic fast food chains, Burger King is the Home of the Whopper, a quarter-pound burger that lives up to its name with its massive size. In addition to the huge hunk of beef, the Whopper is loaded up with all kinds of veggies and toppings. You'd think that would be enough burger for anyone, but BK also has double and even triple Whoppers on the menu. Yet another giant sandwich is the Bacon King, which, along with two beef patties has an impressive amount of the salted cured meat so loved by many. If you are a vegan, you can get the Impossible Whopper. It's meatless, but it is still a generous serving of food. The chain has chicken sandwiches and tenders and a fish sandwich to go with onion rings or fries.
The large portions are clearly there and so is the quality. A Facebook food reviewer posted the question, "Who still eats at Burger King and why?" There were many enthusiastically positive responses, such as "Regularly. The Croissan'wich, O-rings, and Whopper are top tier foods. You can't beat flame broiled flavor when it comes to fast food." Several responders expressed love for the original chicken sandwich, while another was happy that Burger King still has the Impossible Whopper when other fast food chains are dropping their vegan burger. Long live the king.
9. In-N-Out Burger
The original In-N-Out Burger was California's first drive-thru burger restaurant. It has since expanded throughout the West, and as far east as Tennessee. Sadly, for those of us in the Northeast, the chain has not gotten anywhere near us. Make no mistake, In-N-Out Burger serves some seriously large portions. It has the double burgers you typically find at most fast food chains, but it goes beyond even a triple. If you ask politely for a 4x4, you can get a quadruple burger. That is correct. Also known as the Quad Quad, In-N-Out serves a massive four patties jammed between a bun with your choice of toppings. If that's not a large portion, we don't know what is.
By all accounts, the food is delicious as well. The Classic Critic tried the Double Double and called it, "Honestly amazing." They loved it all, the meat, the cheese, the sauce, and even the balance between all of the flavors. In-N-Out is also known for its secret menu items, which a lot of people know about, despite them being "secret." A YouTuber made a video where he tried all of these menu items. He enjoyed the burgers and said the Animal Fries with grilled onions were, "A meal in itself." The blend of the sauce, onions, and fries seemed to please him.
10. Arby's
Now we come to something a little different. Although Arby's has burgers as well as chicken and other sandwiches on its menu, it made its bones serving roast beef piled high on buns. A reviewer for Business Insider visited an Arby's for the first time and was thoroughly impressed by the portion sizes and quality. Speaking about the Smokehouse Brisket sandwich, they said, "This sandwich was huge, with the brisket spilling out from the buns. I thought it was worth the $7.99 in size alone." They also felt the sandwich was moist and flavorful and were stunned it was served by a fast food restaurant.
On Instagram, a happy customer posted a video where they tried the brisket and pulled pork sandwiches and marveled at the amount of meat packed onto the buns. They felt the meat was tender but under seasoned. However, Arby's sauce saved the day with its incredible flavor. Finally, a TikToker made a selfie video trying Arby's roast beef sandwiches with and without cheese. There is so much meat piled up that they have trouble opening their mouth wide enough to take a bite. Their favorites were the Philly cheesesteak and the chicken snack wrap, which they rated, "10 out of 10."
11. Methodology
Since we had two qualifications for this list; both portion size and quality, we reached out to many different sources. Food bloggers and reviewers were very helpful, especially the ones visiting a chain for the first time. Naturally, social media is where you get the opinions of the people. Discussions on Reddit are always very helpful, and you can often get inside information from employees of the restaurants. Likewise, Facebook and Instagram are places where people talk about many things, including fast food.
Video channels are also great for seeing the reactions of reviewers and everyday folks. TikTok and YouTube are the best places to track down these videos, but Instagram also has its share. All of these sources helped paint the picture of the portion sizes and quality of these 10 chains.