How To Salt, Sugar, And Spin Your Cabbage For 10X Better Coleslaw

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While there are plenty of barbecue side dishes that will please a crowd, nothing compares to a quality coleslaw. The slightly tangy, crunchy bite is just what you need to cut through the richness of fall-off-the-bone ribs or other meaty fare. But it instantly goes from delightful to dreadful when it's watery. No one has ever requested coleslaw soup, and with good reason. Unfortunately, it's fairly common for it to be runny. However, you can prevent that repulsive outcome by following a few simple steps that will make your coleslaw 10x better.

First, it's important to understand why coleslaw becomes watery. Cabbage, be it red, savoy, or the best type of cabbage to use for coleslaw, green, contains a significant amount of moisture. That liquid is slowly released into the dressing over time, thinning it out and creating that soupy runoff. The key is to draw that moisture out before the dish is dressed, and the optimal way to do that is a dry brine consisting of salt and sugar.

Don't be shy with either of those ingredients. Once your cabbage and other veggies are sliced (best done with a quality mandoline slicer you can buy online), combine them in a bowl with a cup of sugar and ½ cup of salt – this works for a whole head of cabbage, though you can adjust the ratio up or down as necessary. After five minutes, give the veggies a good rinse and transfer them to a salad spinner to dry them off. Now you have cured, dry cabbage that will remain crisp once dressed without expelling excess moisture as it sits.