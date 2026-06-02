How To Tell When Your Air Fryer Needs To Be Replaced
Unless you were already thinking about upgrading anyway, discovering that a kitchen appliance like an air fryer needs to be replaced is a drag. Not only is it an unexpected expense dropped into your lap, but until you purchase a new one easy-to-prepare air fryer snacks like extra crispy wings are off the menu. Still, the alternative is continuing to use a machine that isn't doing the job it once did. Or worse, it could produce food that's secretly unsafe to consume. A truly broken air fryer can even start a fire that can do much worse than ruin your appetite.
Air fryers generally last three to five years, but that doesn't mean they can't begin to malfunction sooner. One sign the machine needs to be replaced is if it isn't cooking food properly. Even if it's just not getting food as crispy as it once did, it's not really living up to expectations anymore and it's best to purchase a replacement if cleaning it doesn't fix the problem.
Another red flag is when the non-stick material in the basket deteriorates. Some air fryers use a potentially toxic coating, Teflon, to make removing food from the basket a cinch. However, if it's showing signs of disrepair (such as chipping or peeling), there isn't much you can do but replace the machine.
If turning on your air fryer sounds like you're firing up a jet engine, that's another indication it might be time for a new one. That could mean the motor isn't functioning as designed or the fan is on its last legs. Either way, buying a new unit should be on your to-do list.
Some air fryer problems can be fixed
While some air fryer issues are a sure-fire sign the appliance needs to be replaced, there are a few things that can be fixed through troubleshooting. One problem that sparks panic is when the unit simply won't turn on, but there's a chance this has nothing to do with the machine. Try plugging the air fryer into a different outlet to make sure the one you're using is working properly.
If the air fryer is overheating or stops cooking before it should, grimy heating coils could be the cause. A proper cleaning with something non-abrasive like a dishcloth can sometimes solve the problem. Once the machine is unplugged, dampen the dishcloth with soapy water and give the heating element a gentle scrub. Allow it to completely dry (which can take several hours), then give it a test run.
An air fryer that stinks or cooks food that taste off could be a sign that something is wrong inside the machine, but it may just be another issue of regular cleaning and maintenance. Soak the basket in a 1:1 vinegar and water solution, drain, and wipe the interior. Rinse off any leftover residue and give it a sniff. If the smell persists, take a more aggressive approach and create a cleaning paste with baking soda and a little water. Apply the paste to the basket, let it sit for several minutes, then gently scrub the area with a soft-bristle brush. If the air fryer still has an unpleasant odor, it might be time for a replacement.