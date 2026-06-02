How To Tell When Your Air Fryer Needs To Be Replaced

Unless you were already thinking about upgrading anyway, discovering that a kitchen appliance like an air fryer needs to be replaced is a drag. Not only is it an unexpected expense dropped into your lap, but until you purchase a new one easy-to-prepare air fryer snacks like extra crispy wings are off the menu. Still, the alternative is continuing to use a machine that isn't doing the job it once did. Or worse, it could produce food that's secretly unsafe to consume. A truly broken air fryer can even start a fire that can do much worse than ruin your appetite.

Air fryers generally last three to five years, but that doesn't mean they can't begin to malfunction sooner. One sign the machine needs to be replaced is if it isn't cooking food properly. Even if it's just not getting food as crispy as it once did, it's not really living up to expectations anymore and it's best to purchase a replacement if cleaning it doesn't fix the problem.

Another red flag is when the non-stick material in the basket deteriorates. Some air fryers use a potentially toxic coating, Teflon, to make removing food from the basket a cinch. However, if it's showing signs of disrepair (such as chipping or peeling), there isn't much you can do but replace the machine.

If turning on your air fryer sounds like you're firing up a jet engine, that's another indication it might be time for a new one. That could mean the motor isn't functioning as designed or the fan is on its last legs. Either way, buying a new unit should be on your to-do list.