The Toxic Coating That Could Be Lining Your Air Fryer

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Since taking the home cooking world by storm in the 2010s, the hype over air fryers has never seemed to wane. Demand remains high as customers rave about its usefulness and practicality when preparing a variety of dishes, from burgers and vegetables to baked goods. Dieticians have also weighed in on whether air fryers are healthy or not and consider it a handy tool for those who want to improve their eating habits. However, there's also a downside: Most air fryers are lined with a toxic coating material.

An air fryer cooks food by circulating hot air in an enclosed space. To prevent the food from sticking to its basket or baking container, many manufacturers coat the air fryer interior with the nonstick coating called polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), also known as Teflon. PTFE is a chemical, and specifically a type of PFAS or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as "forever chemicals," because they take many, many years to break down.

Though air fryers are marketed as a healthy alternative to deep fryers, PTFE has been linked to developmental effects, immune response issues, and certain cancers in research studies. When heated above 500 degrees Fahrenheit, models with Teflon can also emit toxic fumes that cause Teflon flu — a condition marked by fever, headache, and chills. Despite this, PTFE remains a go-to choice for nonstick cookware manufacturers.