The Toxic Coating That Could Be Lining Your Air Fryer
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Since taking the home cooking world by storm in the 2010s, the hype over air fryers has never seemed to wane. Demand remains high as customers rave about its usefulness and practicality when preparing a variety of dishes, from burgers and vegetables to baked goods. Dieticians have also weighed in on whether air fryers are healthy or not and consider it a handy tool for those who want to improve their eating habits. However, there's also a downside: Most air fryers are lined with a toxic coating material.
An air fryer cooks food by circulating hot air in an enclosed space. To prevent the food from sticking to its basket or baking container, many manufacturers coat the air fryer interior with the nonstick coating called polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), also known as Teflon. PTFE is a chemical, and specifically a type of PFAS or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as "forever chemicals," because they take many, many years to break down.
Though air fryers are marketed as a healthy alternative to deep fryers, PTFE has been linked to developmental effects, immune response issues, and certain cancers in research studies. When heated above 500 degrees Fahrenheit, models with Teflon can also emit toxic fumes that cause Teflon flu — a condition marked by fever, headache, and chills. Despite this, PTFE remains a go-to choice for nonstick cookware manufacturers.
Fortunately, there are non-toxic air fryers
Air fryer manufacturers have since endeavored to improve the safety of their products. Since models lined with PTFE can emit toxic fumes when temperatures inside the appliance go beyond 500 degrees Fahrenheit, most manufacturers program their units not to exceed 450 degrees Fahrenheit. For models that can heat up to 500 degrees, ensuring that the device does not reach such a high temperature when cooking food is a good precautionary measure.
Manufacturers have also started to steer clear of forever chemicals by offering PTFE-safe models. "Some air fryers are made with materials that are more likely to release harmful chemicals when heated, while others are made with safer materials such as stainless steel or ceramic," said health and wellness company My Cleanse Plan CEO and founder Jim Finley (via TechRadar).
If you are on the market for an air fryer, it's best to go with PTFE-free models. These include the Our Place Wonder Oven with ceramic coating, the Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Glass Air Fryer, or the stainless steel Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer. Do note that getting a PTFE-safe model is one thing; putting it to good use is another. Hence, it's also important to know the basic rules for using an air fryer to the fullest before buying one.