9 Things Real-Life Pirates Ate On The High Seas

When you think of pirates, you might picture a life like that shown in "Pirates of the Caribbean," full of adventure and mischief. But what you may have never stopped to think about is what pirates actually ate while on those strenuous voyages. After all, this was long enough ago that things like refrigeration or sanitation requirements had not been invented yet. Even when they ventured to the shores, what they ate may seem mysterious.

To help us discover what pirates indulged in, we asked for assistance from three trusted experts. Cindy Vallar is an editor of the Pirates and Privateers history column, as well as an award-winning author. Her expertise, combined with that of Benerson Little, a historian with several pirate-themed works, and William C. Davis, a retired Virginia Tech history professor, with several historical novels, provides valuable insight into the topic.

Before leaping into the nitty-gritty, it's important to note that pirates from different eras and parts of the world had access to various types of food. Cindy Vallar provides one example of this, noting, "The culinary delights of Eastern pirates differed; while I don't have a lot of information on their foods and recipes, rice was a staple just as it is today." For the sake of simplicity, this article will focus mainly on what pirates ate in the Caribbean and the Americas during the Golden Age of Piracy, which ran from about 1680 to the 1720s.