How Italian Pulled Pork Is Different From The BBQ Version
Everyone knows what a pulled pork sandwich is, right? You can nearly taste it now: rich, slow-cooked meat with tangy sauce served on a bun, usually with pickles, coleslaw, and maybe a side of baked beans. A BBQ pulled pork sandwich is a beloved dish, with variations found in every state for a reason, but did you know it's not actually the only type of pulled pork out there? Italian pulled pork is also delicious in a sandwich or as the main attraction on a plate full of sides, but it's a different dish altogether. To make Italian pulled pork, pork shoulder is dressed in garlic and other Italian herbs before being slow-cooked for hours in white wine and onions. The result is a rich, flavorful treat that goes especially well with Italian-style greens.
If you decide to make Italian pulled pork yourself, you'll need garlic, onions, white wine (any Italian white can work well, but drier whites are recommended), pork shoulder, and an Italian spice mix with rosemary, fennel seeds, oregano, and basil. Most of all, though, you need time because this is not a quick dish to prepare. After seasoning and browning the meat, you will typically put the meat on a long, slow braise of at least 90 minutes for a final result that's fall-apart tender.
The American city where you should try Italian pulled pork
If you're curious about trying Italian pulled pork but aren't sure if you're up to the task of making it at home, you may be better off looking for it at a restaurant. In Italy you can find a sliced (not pulled) version of the dish known as porchetta which is often served as a street food sandwich, but it's an American city that is the true home of Italian pulled pork, and that's Philadelphia. While Philly may be most famous for its cheesesteaks (and the discussions on the "right" way to order them), many locals think that the true "great sandwich" of Philadelphia is Italian pulled pork served on a hearty, Philly-style hoagie roll with cooked greens.
The sandwich has been found in Philadelphia restaurants for decades, especially in the southern region of the city, where it was likely introduced by Italian immigrants. Today, many Philadelphians hold passionate opinions about where to find the best Italian pulled pork sandwich in town, with top contenders including Tommy Dinic's Roast Pork, which has been serving them up for over 60 years, or John's Roast Pork, which has served both cheesesteaks and Italian pulled pork sandwiches since the 1930s at their original, family-run location.