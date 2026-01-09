How Italian Pulled Pork Is Different From The BBQ Version

Everyone knows what a pulled pork sandwich is, right? You can nearly taste it now: rich, slow-cooked meat with tangy sauce served on a bun, usually with pickles, coleslaw, and maybe a side of baked beans. A BBQ pulled pork sandwich is a beloved dish, with variations found in every state for a reason, but did you know it's not actually the only type of pulled pork out there? Italian pulled pork is also delicious in a sandwich or as the main attraction on a plate full of sides, but it's a different dish altogether. To make Italian pulled pork, pork shoulder is dressed in garlic and other Italian herbs before being slow-cooked for hours in white wine and onions. The result is a rich, flavorful treat that goes especially well with Italian-style greens.

If you decide to make Italian pulled pork yourself, you'll need garlic, onions, white wine (any Italian white can work well, but drier whites are recommended), pork shoulder, and an Italian spice mix with rosemary, fennel seeds, oregano, and basil. Most of all, though, you need time because this is not a quick dish to prepare. After seasoning and browning the meat, you will typically put the meat on a long, slow braise of at least 90 minutes for a final result that's fall-apart tender.