Guy Fieri's Spicy Secret To Irresistible Garlic Bread

Garlic bread is one of the most craveable sides you can have for any number of dishes. By combining either a baguette or a piece of Italian bread with a buttery, garlicky topping, you get a delicious bit of finger food that's fit for any occasion. Although it's hard to make garlic bread that tastes as good as what you get at a restaurant, Guy Fieri believes there's a way to make garlic bread even more enticing by adding some much-needed spice to the equation. For the California-based chef, the key to truly great garlic bread is to add hot sauce to the butter and garlic mixture before lathering it on. This gives the bread an additional layer of flavor that is sure to delight anyone who eats it, and is perfect for those who can't help but give every dish they eat some extra heat.

This strategy was revealed by Fieri during a 2008 episode of "Guy's Big Bite" called "Southern Shrimp Soiree," and while it wasn't the primary focus of that particular episode it did impress viewers with how simple yet effective it was. Fieri combined minced garlic, scallions, parsley, salt, pepper, and parmesan with two sticks of butter to make the topping. He didn't opt to cook the garlic bread on the stove (the best way to make the side dish), but his broiler-baked garlic bread wound up being the perfect amount of salty and spicy.