Guy Fieri's Spicy Secret To Irresistible Garlic Bread
Garlic bread is one of the most craveable sides you can have for any number of dishes. By combining either a baguette or a piece of Italian bread with a buttery, garlicky topping, you get a delicious bit of finger food that's fit for any occasion. Although it's hard to make garlic bread that tastes as good as what you get at a restaurant, Guy Fieri believes there's a way to make garlic bread even more enticing by adding some much-needed spice to the equation. For the California-based chef, the key to truly great garlic bread is to add hot sauce to the butter and garlic mixture before lathering it on. This gives the bread an additional layer of flavor that is sure to delight anyone who eats it, and is perfect for those who can't help but give every dish they eat some extra heat.
This strategy was revealed by Fieri during a 2008 episode of "Guy's Big Bite" called "Southern Shrimp Soiree," and while it wasn't the primary focus of that particular episode it did impress viewers with how simple yet effective it was. Fieri combined minced garlic, scallions, parsley, salt, pepper, and parmesan with two sticks of butter to make the topping. He didn't opt to cook the garlic bread on the stove (the best way to make the side dish), but his broiler-baked garlic bread wound up being the perfect amount of salty and spicy.
How to maximize the flavor of hot sauce garlic bread
Hot sauce includes a wide array of different sauces, so picking the right one for the job is necessary if you want to take your garlic bread to the next level. Similar to using hot sauce on top of pizza, there are several eligible choices for the job. You could consider using one of Guy Fieri's Flavortown sauces for the job, but using a sauce known to go well with butter and garlic — such as sriracha or Tabasco Original — is undoubtedly your top priority.
Beyond that, there's also the choice of what to do with your garlic bread once you've upgraded it. Garlic bread may be known best for its use alongside foods like spaghetti and other pasta dishes, but leaning into the bread's newfound spiciness and adding some beef directly to the bread is a great option. Consider adding some hamburger meat and shredded cheddar to make spicy cheeseburger garlic bread or add thinly sliced steak and provolone cheese for spicy garlic bread cheesesteak. However you do it, your hot sauce-imbued garlic bread has the capability of playing a pivotal role in some of the most flavorful dinners you could possibly think of.