Neither Jersey Mike's Nor Subway — Scarlett Johansson's Favorite Sandwich Comes From This Underrated Chain
Many of us have that one restaurant chain we hold near and dear to our hearts which might not necessarily be the most popular of its kind. Whether you're a California native who loves Habit Burger (which is now available at Dodger Stadium) over In-N-Out or you appreciate Reddit's favorite underrated chicken shop, Golden Chick, more than Popeyes or Chick-Fil-A, you'll likely appreciate the fact that Scarlett Johansson's favorite sandwich comes from a shop that isn't among the top chains in the country. The long-tenured actress favors Blimpie, a sandwich shop founded in Hoboken, New Jersey back in 1964. Although Blimpie has fallen on troubled times in recent years with just under 100 of its restaurants currently still operating in the United States, Johansson still swears by the shop's headlining sandwich — the Blimpie Best — as the supreme sub on the market.
Johansson revealed this preference in an April 2026 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" during the host's beloved recurring segment, The Colbert Questionnaire. During this portion of the interview, Johansson made it clear why The Blimpie Best was better than the rest in her eyes, starting with its roll. "It's a perfect, delicious, fluffy bun that has a particular Blimpie sandwich taste," Johansson began, causing Colbert to jokingly accuse her of being a spokesmodel for the shop due to her enthusiasm.
What makes The Blimpie Best so great?
While The Blimpie Best may seem like a peculiar choice for your favorite sandwich of all time, it's undoubtedly a strong option if you're a fan of classic Italian subs like Scarlett Johansson is. The sandwich comes with ham, salami, capicola, prosciuttini, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, vinegar, oil, and oregano; an amalgamation of ingredients that are staples on Italian sandwiches but come together to create an immensely flavorful meal here.
Johansson is far from the only person to swear by the aptly named sandwich. Many fans online have praised the sandwich for being a mouthwatering sub that is second-to-none due in large part to its dense, fluffy bread. The sandwich can arguably be made even better by putting it on the chain's Zesty Parmesan bread, as a great Italian sub can always use a strong boost in umami through the use of parmesan.
Johansson did give a fair warning to anybody who's willing to follow in her footsteps and try a Blimpie Best — it can do an absolute number on your breath. "It's a very stinky sandwich," Johansson admitted. "I wouldn't eat it if you were going to have a romantic lunch with somebody."