Neither Jersey Mike's Nor Subway — Scarlett Johansson's Favorite Sandwich Comes From This Underrated Chain

Many of us have that one restaurant chain we hold near and dear to our hearts which might not necessarily be the most popular of its kind. Whether you're a California native who loves Habit Burger (which is now available at Dodger Stadium) over In-N-Out or you appreciate Reddit's favorite underrated chicken shop, Golden Chick, more than Popeyes or Chick-Fil-A, you'll likely appreciate the fact that Scarlett Johansson's favorite sandwich comes from a shop that isn't among the top chains in the country. The long-tenured actress favors Blimpie, a sandwich shop founded in Hoboken, New Jersey back in 1964. Although Blimpie has fallen on troubled times in recent years with just under 100 of its restaurants currently still operating in the United States, Johansson still swears by the shop's headlining sandwich — the Blimpie Best — as the supreme sub on the market.

Johansson revealed this preference in an April 2026 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" during the host's beloved recurring segment, The Colbert Questionnaire. During this portion of the interview, Johansson made it clear why The Blimpie Best was better than the rest in her eyes, starting with its roll. "It's a perfect, delicious, fluffy bun that has a particular Blimpie sandwich taste," Johansson began, causing Colbert to jokingly accuse her of being a spokesmodel for the shop due to her enthusiasm.