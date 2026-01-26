Dodger Stadium Gets Iconic California Burger Chain With New Partnership
With the Los Angeles Dodgers as the defending back-to-back MLB World Series champions, the team and fans have plenty to be happy about as they await opening day of the Dodgers' 2026 season. However, not every bit of excitement is exclusively due to what's happening on the field; this year, the L.A. Dodgers have announced a partnership with Southern California-based burger chain Habit Burger & Grill to deliver its legendary food to fans at Dodger Stadium.
The two entities signed a multi-year deal that includes opening a Habit concession stand in Centerfield Plaza beginning this upcoming season, with advertisements for the restaurant being placed throughout the stadium as well. While burgers might not be as synonymous with baseball as hot dogs are (have you ever noticed they always taste better at the ballpark?), Habit and the L.A. Dodgers still believe this cooperation will be a massive fan-pleaser.
Lon Rosen, the executive vice president and chief marketing officer for the Dodgers, said in a statement that the newfound partnership "exemplifies the excellence and enjoyment that fans have come to savor at Dodger Stadium, and we expect it will quickly become a popular destination in the Centerfield Plaza" (via Sports Illustrated). Meanwhile, Habit has similarly expressed excitement for the collaboration, posting a photo to Instagram of the Habit Burger food truck outside of Dodgers Stadium with the caption, "The #1 burger and the #1 baseball team are making it official."
How Habit Burger & Grill became a SoCal favorite
Now, while Habit Burger & Grill may not have the same longstanding notoriety nationwide as its California-based competitor, In-N-Out, it is considered by many to be among the very best fast-casual chains in existence. Founded in Santa Barbara in 1969 under the name "The Hamburger Habit," the restaurant became a cult classic among locals in the years to follow. It wasn't until 1996 that the restaurant began to expand, first to the city of Ventura, then to locations across California, and most recently to 14 additional states.
Today, Habit is known as one of the few fast food burger chains to cook their burgers on a proper grill, which has become a major aspect of the restaurant's marketing. Habit's char-grilled burgers are widely beloved, consistently being named one of the most underrated chains in existence in the past. Despite Habit being considered among the more overpriced fast food burgers, according to some customers, it's hard to argue that what you're paying for isn't high-quality food — something that many have begun to notice in recent years. In fact, similarly to the L.A. Dodgers' back-to-back World Series titles, Habit's signature Double Char won USA Today's Best Fast Food Burger in both 2024 and 2025, making the two a match made in heaven.