Reddit's Favorite Fast Food Chicken Doesn't Make Headlines Often

With fried chicken chains expanding across the U.S., there's no shortage of options if you're looking for a wing and thigh combo, or chicken tenders from a drive-thru window. The hardest part is choosing which one. Golden Chick might not have the same name recognition as KFC, or the viral hype of Raising Cane's and Popeye's, but among the ranking of chicken chains by Reddit, it belongs in the conversation for best fast food chicken. When a new location opened in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, one Redditor shared, "It's literally the best fried chicken I've ever had in my life."

If you're outside of Texas, you may not be familiar with Golden Chick. The Lone Star State is home to 217 of its 250 locations, with nearby states hosting the majority of the rest. That's starting to change with franchise opportunities and a new modular prototype build that aims to lower the cost of construction and speed up the process. So, the next time you see Golden Chick in a headline, it may be because a new location is opening near you.